Former Ekiti governor Ayo Fayose alleged that Olusegun Obasanjo secretly lobbied for his daughter, Iyabo, to become Ogun State governor

Fayose claimed Obasanjo only attacked Osoba publicly after the lobbying effort through the former Ogun governor failed

The allegation, made during a TVC interview, has drawn sharp reactions from Nigerians online

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Abeokuta, Ogun State - Former Ekiti State Governor Ayo Fayose has alleged that former President Olusegun Obasanjo secretly lobbied through former Ogun State Governor Aremo Segun Osoba, asking him to appeal to President Bola Tinubu to install Obasanjo's daughter, Iyabo Obasanjo, as the next governor of Ogun State.

Fayose said Obasanjo's decision to publicly attend and welcome Tinubu during his visit to Ogun State was directly connected to that behind-the-scenes request.

Fayose claims Obasanjo attacked Osoba publicly after the alleged lobbying effort failed. Photo credit: @GovAyoFayose

Source: Twitter

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain made the claim during an interview on TVC.

According to Fayose, once the lobbying effort fell through, Obasanjo turned on Osoba, responding publicly to what Osoba had written about him in a book.

Fayose argued this pattern of behaviour was typical of the former president.

The Nigerian Affairs Journal shared video of the interview via its X handle @NigAffairs on Monday, November 16, 2026.

Fayose's claims against Obasanjo

"Obasanjo begs behind the scenes, and when he doesn't get what he wants, he'll attack you," Fayose said during the interview.

He added that he did not want to get into details around banking matters and other things Obasanjo allegedly wanted Tinubu to do on his behalf.

Fayose also questioned the consistency of Obasanjo's position, saying:

"The same Tinubu that he said is corrupt is the one he wants to do the impossible for him."

Reactions to Fayose's claims

The interview drew mixed responses online. @olukonii wrote:

"Just like you begged for your son to be given an APC ticket. I dont understand why the media dont clearly identify political surrogates when they invite them for an interview. Fayose is an APC surrogates, so what do you expect from a Wike's lackey? Gibberish and rubbish talk!"

@Aare_AlfLaposh said:

"I have no iota of doubt in whatever Mr Ayo Fayose says about Obasanjo. Everything is he said is true."

@Prosper4Osazee was dismissive of Fayose, writing:

"Ayodele fayose is still pained that Baba obasanjo mastermind his removal as governor of ekiti over his continuous embezzlement of Ekiti people resources. Only a fool will believe Ayodele if truly he said these things."

@Albas79 added:

"This man clearly has no respect for his elders. Every time he opens his mouth, all he does is spew nonsense. Honestly, I still wonder how he managed to govern Ekiti State for eight years."

Neither Obasanjo nor Iyabo Obasanjo had publicly responded to the allegations at the time of this report.

Recall that Fayose said that his appreciation text to Obasanjo after his 65th birthday celebration was not harsh but well deserved.

Fayose expresses anger over Obasanjo’s remarks

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Fayose spoke out about his anger over Obasanjo’s remarks at his 65th birthday celebration in Lagos.

Fayose revealed that despite efforts to reconcile with the former president, Obasanjo’s speech reignited their long-standing feud.

The ex-governor said he felt humiliated by Obasanjo’s comments, describing them as subtle jabs delivered during the event.

Source: Legit.ng