Nollywood actress Hilda Dokubo called out Minister of Works Dave Umahi while watching his APC campaign speech on television

Dokubo questioned why politicians keep appealing for votes instead of campaigning on their actual achievements

Nigerians flooded social media with reactions, with many defending Umahi's infrastructure record across the South-East

Nollywood actress Hilda Dokubo has taken aim at Minister of Works Dave Umahi, challenging him to justify his continued appeals for votes by pointing to concrete deliverables for ordinary Nigerians.

Dokubo shared a video on her Instagram page on November 14, 2026, in which she is seen watching Umahi deliver a speech during an APC campaign for President Bola Tinubu's 2027 reelection bid in Ebonyi State.

Hilda Dokubo criticises Dave Umahi over his appeal for votes as Nigerians debate the minister's infrastructure projects. Photo: hildadokubo/realdaveumahi

Source: Instagram

Visibly frustrated, the actress turned her attention from the screen to address the minister directly.

Her central argument was straightforward: political campaigns should centre on what public officials have actually delivered, rather than endless calls for electoral loyalty.

"When will these people start campaigning based on their achievements? Dave Umahi, wetin you do for your people? It's not every time you people keep talking about votes, votes, Umahi no no say na only one vote him get," she said.

Watch Hilda Dokubo speak about Dave Umahi in the Instagram video below:

By 14 November, Hilda Dokubo's video had widely spread on X, drawing a wave of responses from Nigerians who pushed back against her challenge, citing what they described as a substantial infrastructure record under Dave Umahi's ministry.

Nigerians defend Dave Umahi's infrastructure record

Legit.ng compiled some of the social media reactions below:

@Savageolanrewa2 wrote:

"Let's stop being malicious in our criticism, asking what Engnr Dave Umahi has done in the East is being malicious but Below are identifiable infrastructure projects with specific locations: The Enugu-Onitsha Expressway in the Southeast, The Enugu-Port Hacourt Expressway, The Oba-Nnewi-Okigwe Junction Road, The Ninth mile-Makurdi Road corridor, Akpoha Bridge Dualisation, 65km Afikpo-Uturu-Okigwe Road. I can go on and on."

@bigmorsh added:

"There are people still questioning projects executed under Engr. Dave Umahi, CON, the Minister of Works? We can play politics but we must never reduce it to falsehood and throw a performing Minister if not the best in this administration under the bus because of tribal sentiments."

@Adejarekehinde1 stated:

"B4 dismissing D Minister's achievements, consider D Enugu–Onitsha Expressway, Enugu–Abakaliki dualisation, Afikpo–Uturu–Okigwe Road, Eke-Obinagu Flyover, 2nd Niger Bridge access roads nd Lagos–Calabar Coastal Highway. Criticism is welcome, bt fairness demands acknowledgment."

@BanjiComr listed several national projects, including the Lagos–Calabar Coastal Highway, the Sokoto–Badagry Superhighway, and the Calabar–Ebonyi–Abuja Superhighway as evidence of Umahi's work.

@BelloAd02950152 was more blunt:

"With the road infrastructure umahi has commissioned, you still asking where is there achievements."

@T_o_adigun similarly referenced major national highway projects, including the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, Lagos-Badagry Expressway, Benin-Asaba Expressway and the Abuja-Lokoja Road, as part of the minister's portfolio.

Dave Umahi faces criticism from actress Hilda Dokubo over Tinubu's re-election campaign as Nigerians defend his record in office. Photo: hildadokubo/realdaveumahi

Source: Instagram

Cubana Chief Priest fires back at Dave Umahi

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that socialite Cubana Chief Priest criticised Minister of Works David Umahi, describing him as one of the worst ministers produced by the South-East and calling on President Bola Tinubu to remove underperforming ministers.

Umahi later appeared to take a swipe at the socialite during a political gathering, criticising people who flaunt their wealth and using his popular “money na water” slogan.

Responding on Instagram on November 8, Cubana Chief Priest called Umahi a “Pharaoh”, challenged him to show his development projects in the South-East and accused him of making promises about votes while allegedly preparing his son for a political position.

Source: Legit.ng