Afrobeats stars Davido and Flavour were spotted sharing a heartfelt hug at an event in Accra, Ghana

A viral video from November 14, 2026, captured Davido slightly bowing as he greeted Flavour at the Tidal Rave festival

The moment sparked heated debate online, with fans divided over whether Davido's gesture showed respect or something else

A short video of Afrobeats heavyweights Davido and Flavour greeting each other at an event in Ghana set social media alight after it was posted on November 14, 2026.

The clip captured the moment Davido walked up to Flavour in what appeared to be a red-lit venue, bowing slightly before the two exchanged an enthusiastic hug. The meeting took place in Accra ahead of Davido's performance at the Tidal Rave festival.

Davido and Flavour’s heartfelt hug in Accra went viral on social media. Credit: davido/flavournabania

Source: Instagram

Reactions to viral Davido and Flavour moment

The brief encounter became a talking point almost immediately, with many fans focusing on Flavour's seniority in both age and years in the industry, and praising both artists for the warmth they showed each other.

Others, however, took issue with how Davido carried himself during the greeting, triggering a lively back-and-forth across social media timelines.

Here are some of the reactions from Twitter below:

@NnaamDii wrote:

"Money or not, flavour senior Davido for both age and in the industry, so what's the rage all about?🤷🏻‍♂️"

@Jerry25309217 commented:

"Flavour is 42 years old, he can be Davido's elder brother, So why una Dey para?"

@Peter_Kante said:

"Davido too get respect, Imagine how davido Dey respect person wey em pass for the industry"

@Emmanuelkings29 reacted:

"Una day craze oo flavour no be Davido mate o 🤣😂😂"

@Thisizik wrote:

"Why baddest dey bend down like that"

Ahmed Adebiyi shared:

"Davido no humble Na VDM humble am"

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Davido celebrated his uncle, Governor Ademola Adeleke, after he was named Silverbird Man of the Year.

Fans backed Davido’s warm greeting to Flavour, while others criticised it. Credit: davido

Source: Instagram

The viral video of Davido and Flavour in Ghana is below:

Video of Davido and wife's cosy moment trends

Legit.ng reported that Davido and Chioma caught fans’ attention after a video showed the couple sharing a tender moment aboard a private jet to Tanzania.

The loved-up scene sparked admiration and reactions online, with many fans also bringing up the recent VDM drama involving the singer.

The couple also linked up with Tanzanian stars Diamond Platnumz and Zuchu during their stay.

Source: Legit.ng