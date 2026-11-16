Davido’s Greeting With Flavour As They Link Up in Ghana Ignites Debate: “VDM Don Humble Am”
- Afrobeats stars Davido and Flavour were spotted sharing a heartfelt hug at an event in Accra, Ghana
- A viral video from November 14, 2026, captured Davido slightly bowing as he greeted Flavour at the Tidal Rave festival
- The moment sparked heated debate online, with fans divided over whether Davido's gesture showed respect or something else
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A short video of Afrobeats heavyweights Davido and Flavour greeting each other at an event in Ghana set social media alight after it was posted on November 14, 2026.
The clip captured the moment Davido walked up to Flavour in what appeared to be a red-lit venue, bowing slightly before the two exchanged an enthusiastic hug. The meeting took place in Accra ahead of Davido's performance at the Tidal Rave festival.
Reactions to viral Davido and Flavour moment
The brief encounter became a talking point almost immediately, with many fans focusing on Flavour's seniority in both age and years in the industry, and praising both artists for the warmth they showed each other.
Others, however, took issue with how Davido carried himself during the greeting, triggering a lively back-and-forth across social media timelines.
Here are some of the reactions from Twitter below:
@NnaamDii wrote:
"Money or not, flavour senior Davido for both age and in the industry, so what's the rage all about?🤷🏻♂️"
@Jerry25309217 commented:
"Flavour is 42 years old, he can be Davido's elder brother, So why una Dey para?"
@Peter_Kante said:
"Davido too get respect, Imagine how davido Dey respect person wey em pass for the industry"
@Emmanuelkings29 reacted:
"Una day craze oo flavour no be Davido mate o 🤣😂😂"
@Thisizik wrote:
"Why baddest dey bend down like that"
Ahmed Adebiyi shared:
"Davido no humble Na VDM humble am"
In related news, Legit.ng reported that Davido celebrated his uncle, Governor Ademola Adeleke, after he was named Silverbird Man of the Year.
The viral video of Davido and Flavour in Ghana is below:
Video of Davido and wife's cosy moment trends
Legit.ng reported that Davido and Chioma caught fans’ attention after a video showed the couple sharing a tender moment aboard a private jet to Tanzania.
The loved-up scene sparked admiration and reactions online, with many fans also bringing up the recent VDM drama involving the singer.
The couple also linked up with Tanzanian stars Diamond Platnumz and Zuchu during their stay.
Source: Legit.ng
Olumide Alake (Entertainment Editor) Olumide Alake is a Lifestyle and Entertainment Journalist with 7 years of experience in news media. He holds an awarded certificate from the Editorial CDS during his service year. He has worked with some online media outfits notable are Naijaloaded, Jaguda, Kemifilani. Olumide bagged an award for the best exclusive article at Legit.ng and Best Entertainment Editor 2023/2024. Contact: olumide.alake@corp.legit.ng