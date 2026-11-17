The UK government published guidance on its official website listing categories of foreign applicants who may skip the British passport interview process

The exemptions cover a range of groups, from elderly applicants and military personnel to recently naturalised citizens and Windrush scheme beneficiaries

The Home Office retains the final say on whether an interview is waived, and the exemptions are not automatic guarantees for any applicant

The United Kingdom has outlined specific categories of foreigners applying for their first British passport who may not be required to attend an interview as part of the process.

According to guidance published on the UK government website, the Home Office may decide to waive the interview for certain applicants if it already holds sufficient information to verify their identity. The decision is not automatic and remains at the discretion of officials in each individual case.

UK lists categories of applicants who do not need an interview for their British passport. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/JUSTIN TALLIS/Anna Barclay

Source: Getty Images

UK passport interview: who qualifies an exemption

Below are the seven categories of first-time British passport applicants who may be exempt from attending an interview:

1.*Foreigners aged 70 and above: Applicants who are at least 70 years old may be exempt. However, the waiver does not apply where officials have concerns about fraud or where the applicant has reported three or more passports lost or stolen within the past 10 years.

2. British Overseas Territories passport holders: Individuals who already hold a British Overseas Territories (BOT) passport may qualify for an exemption.

3. Recently naturalised foreigners: Those who obtained British citizenship through naturalisation within the last 24 months may skip the interview, provided Home Office records can confirm their photograph and personal details. The exemption may not apply if the applicant has changed their name since naturalisation.

4. Members of the UK Armed Forces: Military personnel applying through the Armed Forces application route may not be required to attend an interview.

5. Dependants of military personnel: Family members who depend on Armed Forces personnel may also qualify, provided they applied through the Armed Forces route and their details can be confirmed via Home Office records.

6. Foreign Office staff and their dependants: Members of the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) and their dependants may be exempt when applying for a Diplomatic or Official passport.

7. Windrush scheme beneficiaries: Applicants who submit a Home Office status letter from the Windrush Taskforce may be exempt if the letter clearly confirms their nationality or immigration status. The waiver may not apply where fraud is suspected or where officials believe the letter contains an error.

UK passport interview waivers

Across all seven categories, the Home Office must be satisfied that it has enough information to confirm an applicant's identity before deciding to proceed without an interview. Meeting one of the listed criteria does not guarantee that an interview will be skipped, as officials assess each application individually before reaching a decision.

UK sets travel limits for citizenship applicants

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the UK government has published new guidance explaining how many days foreigners can spend outside the country and still qualify for British citizenship.

The rules set a 450-day absence limit for applicants using the five-year route and 270 days for those applying through the three-year route.

Source: Legit.ng