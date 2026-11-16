Toluwanisings' sister-in-law marked one month since the gospel singer's passing with a heartfelt tribute on Instagram

She revealed that the late singer's wife and children have faced betrayals, deceit, and slander since his death

The tribute included a personal memory of how Toluwanisings used to affectionately tease her with a recurring phrase

One month after the passing of gospel singer Toluwanisings, his sister-in-law has shared a moving tribute that is stirring deep emotion across social media.

The post, published on Saturday, 14 November 2026, was written by Ibukun, the sister of Toluwanisings' wife. In it, she opened up about the grief that has gripped the family since losing him, while also touching on what she described as painful betrayals directed at his widow and children in the weeks following his death.

Toluwanisings' sister-in-law has hsred what her sister has been through since the singer died. Photo credit@toluwanisings/@hibikeestar

Source: Instagram

"Seeing the betrayals, deceit and slander your wife and children have had to endure since you left, I can't help but wonder if your spirit has witnessed it all," she wrote, adding that she believed he would never have stood for it.

Toluwanisings: A family still grieving

Toluwanisings has continued to trend one month after his demise, with more drama online. Photo credit@tiolwanisings

Source: Instagram

Ibukun painted a personal picture of the void his absence has created. She described his children still calling out for Daddy, his wife grieving the loss of her best friend, and his band members mourning the person who was their leader, prayer partner, and comedian all in one.

The sister-in-law also shared something personal, recalling a phrase the singer would often say to her:

"Esther, iyawo mi fine gan, and I know you're jealous."

It was the kind of warmth, she said, that she now desperately misses.

"I have lost a part of my spark because the person who always cheered me on is no longer here," she wrote.

Toluwanisings: "Forever loved, never forgotten"

Despite the weight of her grief, Ibukun's tribute was not without faith. She acknowledged the temptation to wish the singer back but said she knew he would choose God's presence over returning.

"Should we, because of how much we love you, ask you to leave God's presence and return to us? As much as our hearts desire that, I know you would choose God first," she wrote.

She closed with a promise to hold on to God, love his family, and continue living faithfully until they meet again.

Here is the Instagram tribute that moved fans to tears, shared by Toluwanisngs' in-law:

The post drew an outpouring of support from followers:

@oluwajuwonlo_ajulojesus wrote:

"IBUKUN please stay strong the lord is with you"

@imtosinoni commented:

"Stay strong sis. Our prayers are with you. May God console all of us. It's a deep cut"

@motty_gold said:

"God will be with u.may his soul rest in peace"

@teymieolumide wrote:

"Pls tell your sis to be strong. God be with you all"

@o4ololade shared:

"The Lord will uphold the family the left behind."

@hennabytara reflected:

"'If only we had known some of the battles you fought while you were here, we would have fought so hard for you'. The wife may probably not know all that was going on between him and the family, yet those things were pointing fingers at the innocent lady. It's such a painful and eye-opening story. It's well."

@tiwa44959 added:

"Stay strong sis, our prayer are with you and ur family most especially ur sister tell her to stay strong for we the fans of her husband we love her so much."

Lanre Alewilese speaks about Toluwanisings' family drama

Legit.ng reported that Nigerian singer Lanre Alewilese spoke out about his involvement in the ongoing Toluwanisings family controversy.

In an Instagram video shared on Wednesday, November 11, 2026, the singer explained that he raised funds and sent money to Taye abroad after learning of a possible deportation threat, believing he was Toluwanisings’ biological brother.

Source: Legit.ng