MTN has reopened talks to acquire Telkom, potentially overtaking Vodacom in South Africa by mobile subscribers

MTN is considering a cash offer, with Telkom’s fibre network and enterprise operations adding to the deal’s strategic appeal

Competition scrutiny, possible concessions and price negotiations could determine whether the renewed deal proceeds

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

MTN Group has reopened talks to buy rival Telkom SA, reviving a proposed deal that could see it overtake Vodacom in South Africa by mobile subscriber numbers.

The companies confirmed the preliminary discussions on Monday, four years after ending an earlier round of negotiations.

Telkom shares surge as MTN revives acquisition talks in South Africa. Credit: MTN Nigeria

Source: UGC

Telkom shares jumped 18% to 73.05 rand, their highest level in more than seven years, while MTN shares fell 1.7%.

Telkom had a market capitalisation of about 32 billion rand at Friday’s close and net debt of 6.4 billion rand, putting its enterprise value at about 38 billion rand ($2.2 billion). MTN’s market value stood at about 432 billion rand, Reuters reported.

MTN weighs cash offer for Telkom

MTN said it envisaged making a cash offer, with a possible option for Telkom shareholders to take MTN shares. The terms remain subject to negotiation, and MTN cautioned that the talks were at an early stage and might end without an agreement.

MTN is already Africa’s largest mobile operator by subscribers. The proposed acquisition could change its position in South Africa, where adding Telkom’s mobile customers would give the combined business a larger subscriber base than Vodacom.

MTN would also gain Telkom’s fibre network and enterprise operations, extending the deal’s reach into fixed broadband and services for businesses.

Why MTN returned to talks

Peter Takaendesa, chief investment officer at Mergence Investment Managers, told Reuters that MTN’s return to negotiations suggested it still saw Telkom as its strongest strategic option in South Africa.

He pointed to Telkom’s extensive fibre operations, growth in mobile subscribers and valuation as reasons the acquisition could make sense even if MTN had to pay a significant premium. The companies abandoned their previous talks in 2022.

Competition scrutiny could shape deal

A renewed bid would bring together two of South Africa’s biggest telecoms operators, making competition scrutiny a central issue if the talks advance.

Takaendesa said the earlier approval of Vodacom’s purchase of a stake in fibre operator Maziv and the growth of Capitec’s mobile virtual network could ease some regulatory concerns.

MTN set to become Africa's largest telecom company amid acquisition talks with Telkom. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

He added that concessions would likely still be needed. Capitec’s mobile service gives consumers another option, while the Maziv decision offers a recent example of regulators clearing a major telecoms investment.

For now, the immediate question is whether MTN and Telkom can agree on a price and structure after their first attempt fell through.

MTN explains fast data depletion to Nigerians

Legit.ng earlier reported that MTN Nigeria has defended its data billing practices amid persistent complaints from subscribers who accuse the telecommunications company of exhausting their internet bundles without explanation.

The company addressed the concerns during an interactive customer engagement event tagged Data on Trial: Port Harcourt Edition, held in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, on Saturday, November 14, 2026.

Source: Legit.ng