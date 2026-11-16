Uganda has invited Aliko Dangote to invest in its proposed $1 billion oil refinery, fertiliser and salt production projects

The country is seeking his partnership to develop a 60,000-barrel-per-day refinery and process its mineral resources into finished products

The proposed investments are expected to create jobs, boost local industries and reduce Uganda's dependence on imports

Legit.ng journalist Victor Enengedi has over a decade's experience covering energy, MSMEs, technology, banking and the economy.

Uganda has invited Nigerian billionaire Aliko Dangote to invest in its proposed $1 billion oil refinery, fertiliser and salt production projects as the country intensifies efforts to boost local manufacturing, create jobs and reduce import dependence.

Africa's Richest Man Aliko Dangote Gets Fresh Investment Offer as Uganda Plans $1bn Projects

Source: Getty Images

The investment proposal was presented during a visit to the Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals and Dangote Fertiliser Limited in Lagos by a Ugandan delegation led by the country's Minister of Energy and Mineral Development, Dr Monica Musenero Masanza, and Minister of State for Finance, Planning and Economic Development (Privatisation and Investment), Hajjat Amina Mukalazi.

According to a statement released on Sunday, the delegation urged Dangote to partner with Uganda in developing its petroleum and mineral resources, particularly through a proposed 60,000-barrel-per-day refinery in the Hoima area.

Uganda seeks Dangote's investment in refinery project

Presenting the proposals, Mukalazi said Dangote's experience in building and operating large-scale industrial facilities would be valuable to Uganda's refinery ambitions.

She explained that the proposed facility could complement the Dangote Group's planned refinery in Lamu, Kenya, with Uganda serving inland markets while the Kenyan project caters to coastal and maritime demand.

“You have shown that an African company can build world-scale industry in Africa and run it by Africans themselves,” she said.

The minister acknowledged that the investment estimates presented to the group would require further technical assessment but expressed confidence in the proposed partnership.

She also invited Dangote to visit Uganda for further discussions, assuring him that the government would address potential investment barriers.

“Uganda needs Dangote, and now is the right time. Our country is ready and moving rapidly towards industrialisation,” Mukalazi stated.

Fertiliser and salt production opportunities

Beyond oil refining, the Ugandan delegation identified opportunities in fertiliser blending, phosphate processing and salt manufacturing.

Mukalazi said the country's crude oil, phosphate and salt deposits could support the development of local industries, particularly if supported by shared infrastructure and distribution networks.

“Our crude, our phosphate, our salt are waiting to be turned into fuel, fertilisers and chemicals here in Africa and in Uganda by Africans,” she said.

Musenero explained that Uganda possessed mineral resources suitable for fertiliser production but had struggled to convert them into finished products.

She said the visit was intended to draw lessons from Dangote's industrial operations and identify practical areas of cooperation.

Dangote Group acknowledges Uganda's potential

Speaking during the meeting, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals, David Bird, said the presence of the two ministers demonstrated Uganda's commitment to industrial development.

Africa's Richest Man Aliko Dangote Gets Fresh Investment Offer as Uganda Plans $1bn Projects

Source: UGC

He noted that the country had substantial natural resources and skilled human capital, alongside the political determination needed to attract large-scale investments.

“Uganda has incredible natural resources and human capital. As both ministers have expressed during this visit, there is also no shortage of ambition or political will to pursue industrialisation,” Bird said.

The proposed partnership is expected to create employment, strengthen local businesses and provide skills development opportunities, particularly for young Ugandans.

Source: Legit.ng