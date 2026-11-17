Businesswoman and social media personality Temitayo Ejide has clarified her earlier comment about Fuji musician Wasiu Alabi Pasuma

Her management said the statement, “What if I am dating him?”, was hypothetical and should not be interpreted as confirmation of a romantic relationship

Ejide urged the public not to twist her words or draw conclusions beyond what she actually said

Businesswoman and social media personality Temitayo Ejide, popularly known as Ejide, has addressed the controversy surrounding her comments about Fuji musician Wasiu Alabi Pasuma.

Ejide's clarification comes amid online discussions about her relationship with the veteran singer, following her earlier remarks during a TikTok Live session and a reported leaked audio clip involving the pair.

Ejide claims dating Pasuma was not much of big deal. Photos: @officialpasuma/ejide_african_resturant_bar/IG.

Source: Instagram

In a statement issued by her management on Tuesday, November 17, 2026, she explained what she meant by her comments, particularly the question, “What if I am dating him?”

Ejide explains her comment about Pasuma

According to the statement, Ejide's words were hypothetical and were not an announcement that she was romantically involved with Pasuma.

Her management stressed that the businesswoman did not confirm a relationship with the singer and appealed to the public to avoid interpreting her statement beyond its intended meaning.

Ejide also described herself as a responsible, independent and mature woman who understands the importance of her decisions and public image.

She maintained that her words should not be twisted to create a narrative she did not put forward.

The clarification follows her earlier appearance on TikTok Live in mid-November, when she questioned why some people were criticising Pasuma over his past relationship with her.

During the session, she challenged those attacking the singer, noting that she was neither undefiled nor the first woman he had been involved with without marrying.

Read Ejide's statement she posted on Instagram here:

Reactions trail Ejide's statement

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@solidkemmy stated:

"Eni to ba ka lenu ma ro… falano e ran tara yin. Ti Olohun ba tu idi elomi nnu won sita.. hmmm! Aiye ma sori kodo ni since when do we start asking a matured woman where she got pregnant…. Imagine? At her age??? So is her dating someone becomes something derogatory now? Or something shameful… she is a mature woman and has the right to date whomsoever she pleases …. E koshi loor joor. Bunch of hypocrites"

@babatope.ayodele shared:

"Correct ....nicely done and case closed. Well done"

Ejide says her earlier comment did not confirm a relationship with Pasuma. Photos: @officialpasuma/IG.

Source: Instagram

Fuji singers visit Pasuma over mum’s death

Legit.ng previously reported how numerous Fuji singers all stood in solidarity with Pasuma after he lost his mum.

The news of Alhaja Adijat Kuburat’s death made the rounds in the late hours of April 6, 2023, to the dismay of fans.

In no time, Pasuma’s home was filled with visitors as they condoled with the Fuji singer over the death of his family’s matriarch.

Source: Legit.ng