The Nigerian stock market opened the week with N351.06 billion in investor gains as the NGX All-Share Index rose by 0.21% on Monday.

The rally was driven by buying interest in industrial, consumer goods and insurance stocks, despite declines in banking and oil and gas shares.

Nigerian Exchange Group, LivingTrust Mortgage Bank and Champion Breweries led the gainers, while Access Holdings and FCMB Group featured among the most actively traded stocks.

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of business journalism experience, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks and general market trends.

The Nigerian stock market opened the trading week in positive territory on Monday, as investors gained N351.06 billion following renewed buying interest in selected stocks.

Data showed that the market's positive performance was driven by gains in industrial, consumer goods and insurance stocks, despite losses recorded in the banking and oil and gas sectors.

The NGX added N351bn to investors' wealth on Monday as 34 stocks recorded gains Photo: AFP

Source: Getty Images

At the close of trading, the NGX All-Share Index (ASI) rose by 540.64 points, or 0.21%, to 252,809.78 points from 252,269.14 points recorded on Friday.

Similarly, market capitalisation increased from N163.80 trillion to N164.15 trillion, adding to investors' wealth.

Market breadth closed positive, with 34 stocks recording gains against 27 decliners.

NGX sector performance breakdown

NGX Consumer Goods Index led the gainers, rising by 0.80%.

NGX Industrial Index followed with a 0.60% increase.

NGX Growth Index advanced by 0.55%.

NGX Premium Index gained 0.38%.

NGX Insurance Index rose by 0.25%.

NGX Banking Index declined by 0.26%.

NGX Oil and Gas Index dipped by 0.10%.

NGX top gainers

Nigerian Exchange Group rose from N166.00 to N182.60, gaining N16.60 (+10.00%).

LivingTrust Mortgage Bank increased by 9.87% to close at N2.56.

Champion Breweries advanced by 9.82% to N12.30.

Fortis Global Insurance gained 9.64% to close at N1.82.

International Breweries rose by 9.52% to N9.20.

NGX top losers

RT Briscoe fell from N9.15 to N8.25, losing N0.90 (-9.84%).

Livestock Feeds declined by 9.69% to N11.65.

eTranzact International dropped by 5.88% to N16.00.

Abbey Mortgage Bank shed 5.80% to close at N6.50.

Veritas Kapital Assurance declined by 4.59% to N1.04

The Nigerian stock market recorded 673.59 million shares traded in 38,218 deals. See the most active stocks. Photo: AFP

Source: Getty Images

Most active stocks on NGX

A total of 673.59 million shares were exchanged in 38,218 deals.

Access Holdings led with 203.62 million shares traded in 1,488 deals.

FCMB Group followed with 73.78 million shares exchanged in 430 deals.

GTCO recorded 45.45 million shares across 2,695 deals.

Abbey Mortgage Bank traded 42.91 million shares.

Zenith Bank recorded 31.36 million shares.

Titan Trust Bank and Union Bank complete merger

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigeria's commercial banking sector had undergone consolidation following the merger of Titan Trust Bank and Union Bank.

The development reduced the number of independent commercial banks operating in the country.

Providus Bank is also expected to acquire Unity Bank, a potential deal that could further reduce the number of licensed commercial banks in Nigeria.

Source: Legit.ng