Is Peter Obi Secretly Working for Atiku? Sowore Makes Fresh Claim
- Left-wing politician Omoyele Sowore made the allegation against Peter Obi in a Facebook post on Sunday, October 11
- Sowore claimed Obi was opposed to his revolutionary mandate and was working quietly for Atiku Abubakar
- Sowore also alleged Obi was positioning himself for a cabinet role under a possible Atiku-led government
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Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.
FCT, Abuja - Omoyele Sowore, the African Action Congress (AAC) presidential candidate in the 2023 general elections, has alleged that Peter Obi is privately mobilising his supporters to back former Vice President Atiku Abubakar ahead of the 2027 presidential race.
Legit.ng reports that Sowore made the claim on his verified Facebook page on Sunday, October 11, insisting that Obi was working against what he described as a revolutionary agenda.
In his words:
"If you haven't noticed, the packaged fraud, Mr. Peter Obi is secretly directing his supporters to work for @Atiku Abubakar because they are opposed to our revolutionary mandate. Obi is positioning himself to become Atiku's SGF."
Sowore's claims against Obi
Furthermore, beyond the allegation of covert political coordination, Sowore suggested that Obi's motivation was personal ambition, specifically that he was angling to be appointed Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) should Atiku win the presidency in 2027.
Sowore offered no evidence to back his allegations in the post. Neither Obi nor Atiku had publicly addressed or responded to the claim at the time of this publication.
Read Sowore's full Facebook post below:
Peter Obi's political background
Obi, who contested the 2023 presidential election on the Labour Party platform and came third, resigned from the African Democratic Congress (ADC) on May 2, 2026. He was subsequently ratified as the presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) for the 2027 general elections on May 29, 2026.
Atiku Abubakar, who has contested Nigeria's presidency on multiple occasions, emerged as the presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) for the 2027 elections after winning the party's primary on May 27, 2026, with his candidacy ratified by the ADC's National Executive Committee in Abuja on May 30, 2026.
Read more on Peter Obi
- ADC presidential ticket: Amaechi makes strategic move amid Atiku-Obi debate
- Did Kwankwaso agree to be Peter Obi’s running mate in 2027? Here is what we know
- JAMB 2026: Peter Obi speaks out for UTME candidates over alleged system failures in Nigeria
Prophetess warns Peter Obi
Legit.ng earlier reported that the founder of The Lord of Hosts Miracle Chapel, Bright Ndibunwa, also known as Bright The Seer, prophesied that Obi could be involved in an accident.
In a video shared on Facebook and reviewed by Legit.ng, the Nigerian cleric also predicted a fire stemming from the potential vehicle crash, which she claimed the presidential hopeful would be involved in.
Bright The Seer gained significant attention with her prophecy about President Tinubu’s victory in the 2023 election. The preacher's influence extends to social media, where she engages with her followers through prophecies, prayers, and inspirational messages.
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content writer with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.