Left-wing politician Omoyele Sowore made the allegation against Peter Obi in a Facebook post on Sunday, October 11

Sowore claimed Obi was opposed to his revolutionary mandate and was working quietly for Atiku Abubakar

Sowore also alleged Obi was positioning himself for a cabinet role under a possible Atiku-led government

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

FCT, Abuja - Omoyele Sowore, the African Action Congress (AAC) presidential candidate in the 2023 general elections, has alleged that Peter Obi is privately mobilising his supporters to back former Vice President Atiku Abubakar ahead of the 2027 presidential race.

Legit.ng reports that Sowore made the claim on his verified Facebook page on Sunday, October 11, insisting that Obi was working against what he described as a revolutionary agenda.

Omoyele Sowore accuses Peter Obi of secretly mobilising supporters for Atiku Abubakar ahead of the 2027 presidential election. Photo credit: Omoyele Sowore, Mr. Peter Obi

Source: Facebook

In his words:

"If you haven't noticed, the packaged fraud, Mr. Peter Obi is secretly directing his supporters to work for @Atiku Abubakar because they are opposed to our revolutionary mandate. Obi is positioning himself to become Atiku's SGF."

Sowore's claims against Obi

Furthermore, beyond the allegation of covert political coordination, Sowore suggested that Obi's motivation was personal ambition, specifically that he was angling to be appointed Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) should Atiku win the presidency in 2027.

Sowore offered no evidence to back his allegations in the post. Neither Obi nor Atiku had publicly addressed or responded to the claim at the time of this publication.

Read Sowore's full Facebook post below:

Peter Obi's political background

Obi, who contested the 2023 presidential election on the Labour Party platform and came third, resigned from the African Democratic Congress (ADC) on May 2, 2026. He was subsequently ratified as the presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) for the 2027 general elections on May 29, 2026.

Atiku Abubakar, who has contested Nigeria's presidency on multiple occasions, emerged as the presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) for the 2027 elections after winning the party's primary on May 27, 2026, with his candidacy ratified by the ADC's National Executive Committee in Abuja on May 30, 2026.

Atiku Abubakar emerged as the ADC's presidential candidate for the 2027 general elections after winning the party's primary earlier in 2026. Photo credit: Atiku Abubakar

Source: Facebook

Read more on Peter Obi

Prophetess warns Peter Obi

Legit.ng earlier reported that the founder of The Lord of Hosts Miracle Chapel, Bright Ndibunwa, also known as Bright The Seer, prophesied that Obi could be involved in an accident.

In a video shared on Facebook and reviewed by Legit.ng, the Nigerian cleric also predicted a fire stemming from the potential vehicle crash, which she claimed the presidential hopeful would be involved in.

Bright The Seer gained significant attention with her prophecy about President Tinubu’s victory in the 2023 election. The preacher's influence extends to social media, where she engages with her followers through prophecies, prayers, and inspirational messages.

Source: Legit.ng