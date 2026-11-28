WWE announced the death of Bronson Reed on Friday, 27 November, citing medical complications as the cause

Reed had suffered multiple broken ribs and a lacerated kidney during a Crown Jewel event in Riyadh just weeks before his death

WWE confirmed Reed's pregnant wife, Paige, their daughter, and colleagues are among those mourning the Australian-born wrestler

WWE announced on Friday, 27 November, that Bronson Reed, whose real name was Jermaine Haley, had died at the age of 38 due to medical complications.

Reed is the second professional wrestler to die within the space of a few months.

WWE star Bronson Reed, whose real name was Jermaine Haley, has died at 38. Photo by WWE

Source: Getty Images

Benjamin Satterley, an English wrestling star, passed away at the age of 40 in September, though the cause of his death was not disclosed at the time.

Reed is survived by his pregnant wife, Paige, and their daughter.

WWE did not provide further details on the circumstances surrounding his death.

"WWE is devastated to announce that Jermaine Haley, also known as Bronson Reed, passed away earlier today at the age of 38 due to medical complications. Jermaine was a larger-than-life figure in WWE, but more importantly, he was a phenomenal person, a devoted family man, and a beloved colleague. Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with Jermaine's entire family, including his pregnant wife, Paige, their daughter, as well as his friends, co-workers and fans," the company said in a statement.

Reed's final appearance at Crown Jewel

Reed's death came roughly three weeks after he was seriously injured during the WWE Crown Jewel event held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on 7 November.

During a World Tag Team Championship match, fellow wrestler Oba Femi threw Reed off the stage and through a stack of tables.

According to CNN, Reed reportedly sustained multiple broken ribs and a lacerated kidney as a result.

He spent over a week receiving treatment in a Saudi hospital before undergoing surgery and returning home to recover.

That night in Riyadh turned out to be his last time competing for WWE. The company has not confirmed whether his injuries were directly connected to his death.

Reed's career in WWE

Born in Adelaide, South Australia, in 1988, Reed grew up playing rugby and basketball before developing a passion for professional wrestling.

He made his in-ring debut in 2007, spending years competing on the independent circuit in Australia and internationally, often under the name Jonah Rock.

WWE signed him in 2019 and assigned him to its developmental brand, NXT, where he won the NXT North American Championship.

He was released in 2021 during a round of budget cuts but returned to the company in 2022, graduating to the main roster.

Reed went on to win the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal in 2024 and was most recently a member of the stable known as The Vision.

Police confirm Hulk Hogan's cause of death

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that nearly a year after the passing of wrestling icon Hulk Hogan, Clearwater Police in Florida have confirmed the WWE Hall of Famer died of natural causes.

Hulk Hogan, born Terry Gene Bollea, was 71 when he passed away on July 24, 2025, after he suffered a medical emergency at his home in Clearwater.

Source: Legit.ng