Super Eagles star Ademola Lookman has been sidelined with a knee injury since Nigeria's AFCON 2027 qualifier win over Tanzania

Lookman shared pictures on Instagram showing his recovery routine, diet and social activities, including the GTA 6 launch screen

Several top footballers have shared updates about the game since Rockstar Games released GTA 6 on 19 November

Nigeria and Atletico Madrid forward Ademola Lookman has joined a growing number of professional footballers who have been playing Grand Theft Auto 6 since the game's release, sharing glimpses of his downtime on Instagram while he recovers from injury.

Lookman has been absent from competitive football since picking up a knee injury during Nigeria's 3-1 AFCON 2027 qualifier victory over Tanzania in Uyo.

Ademola Lookman steps up recovery from knee injury. Photo by Maria de Gracia Jimenez.

Source: Getty Images

He returned to Madrid, where Atletico's medical team is overseeing his rehabilitation, with his availability dependent entirely on his recovery progress.

Among the photos Lookman posted on Instagram was a slide showing the GTA 6 launch screen, alongside images of his recovery sessions and meals, offering fans a window into life on the sidelines.

Footballers on GTA 6 trend

Rockstar Games released GTA 6 on 19 November, 13 years after the launch of GTA 5, and the gaming world responded with enormous enthusiasm.

Footballers have been among the most visible participants, with many sharing screenshots and updates from the game across their social media accounts.

Eduardo Camavinga, Alexander Isak, Cristian Tzolis, Curtis Jones, Djed Spence, Pascal Struijk and Marcus Thuram are among the players who have publicly posted about playing the game.

Manchester United winger Bryan Mbeumo's time on the game reportedly caught the attention of new manager Mauricio Pochettino amid the club's difficult run of form, according to Stadio United.

Mbeumo's teammate Patrick Dorgu added a lighter moment to the conversation, sharing a side-by-side photograph of himself at the time of GTA 5's release and now, highlighting a striking transformation over 13 years.

Injured Chelsea forward João Pedro is said to be targeting up to 10 hours of gameplay per day, aiming to work his way deep into the story mode while he recovers on the sidelines.

Lookman hangs out with Burna Boy

Legit.ng previously reported that Lookman was spotted hanging out with Afrobeats star Burna Boy on the day Nigeria drew 0-0 with Tanzania.

Lookman was excused from the match after his injury in the first leg and came under fire on social media for his activities after the team drew.

Source: Legit.ng