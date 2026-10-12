Segun Ogunwuyi submitted his resignation as Chief of Staff to Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde on Monday, October 12, 2026

Ogunwuyi, a former lawmaker in both the state House of Assembly and House of Representatives, is among several Makinde aides who have quit in recent months

In his resignation letter, Ogunwuyi cited his pride in the administration's achievements and pledged continued loyalty to Oyo State

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Ibadan, Oyo State - Segun Ogunwuyi has stepped down as Chief of Staff to Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde, making him one of several senior aides to leave the government within the past two months.

As reported by The Punch, Ogunwuyi submitted a formal resignation letter dated Monday, October 12, 2026, stating that his departure took effect on the same day. Tribune Online also noted the development.

Segun Ogunwuyi resigns as Chief of Staff to Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde. Photo credit: @ChuksEricE

Source: Twitter

What did Ogunwuyi say after resignation?

In the letter addressed to the governor, Ogunwuyi said he was proud of the work done under the administration and expressed gratitude for the chance to serve.

"I respectfully write to resign my appointment as Chief of Staff to the Governor of Oyo State, with effect from today, 12th October, 2026," he wrote.

"Serving the Government and the good people of Oyo State has been a great honour. It has been deeply fulfilling to be part of the exceptional team that has worked relentlessly to deliver the remarkable achievements of this administration."

Segun Ogunwuyi’s resignation comes amid the departure of several aides from Governor Seyi Makinde’s administration. Photo credit: Seyi Makinde

Source: Facebook

He added:

"I remain immensely proud of what we have collectively accomplished in advancing the growth, development and prosperity of our dear State. As I take this decision, I do so with profound gratitude for the opportunity to serve, with confidence in the continued progress of Oyo State."

Ogunwuyi closed the letter by pledging his loyalty, writing:

"Please accept, Your Excellency, the assurances of my highest esteem and unwavering loyalty to Oyo State and the Federal Republic of Nigeria."

Who is Segun Ogunwuyi?

Before his appointment as Chief of Staff, Ogunwuyi served as a member of both the Oyo State House of Assembly and the House of Representatives, giving him a long legislative background ahead of his role in the executive arm.

His exit adds to a pattern of departures from Makinde's government, with a number of the governor's aides having left their positions in the two months leading up to Ogunwuyi's resignation. The reasons behind the broader wave of exits have not been publicly disclosed.

Read more Oyo news

Court restrains EFCC from Oyo probe

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a Federal High Court in Ibadan, Oyo, restrained the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) from proceeding with its proposed investigation into the finances of the state government.

Justice Nkeonye Maha delivered the ruling in favour of the Oyo State Government, which had filed a suit challenging the legality of the EFCC's demands.

While acknowledging the commission's statutory powers to investigate financial crimes, the judge noted that such powers are not unlimited and must be exercised in accordance with the Constitution and the rule of law.

Source: Legit.ng