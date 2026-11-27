Redeemers University released strict appearance guidelines for female students covering hair, jewellery and clothing

The university banned coloured hair and coloured attachments, with rules on how long extensions can be when used

Female students face specific dress requirements during lectures, examinations and other special occasions on campus

Redeemers University has set out detailed rules on how its female students must present themselves on campus, covering everything from the length of their hair attachments to the height of their skirt hems.

The guidelines, published in the university's resumption document for fresh students, make clear that personal style choices will be regulated from the moment a student arrives on campus.

Redeemers University lists hairstyle rules female students must follow on campus. Photo: Redeemers University, Getty

Source: UGC

Redeemers University hair rules for female students

1. The university stated that female students are expected to wear hairstyles that are "neat and becoming of a decent and joyful Redeemer's University student."

2. Coloured hair and coloured attachments are strictly prohibited.

3. Where attachments are used, they must be moderate in length and must not go beyond the shoulders.

On jewellery, the institution said earrings and necklaces are permitted, provided they are not extravagant. Students are also restricted to one earring per ear.

Redeemers University: Dress code for lectures and ceremonies

The university's clothing requirements become more specific during formal occasions. All female students are required to dress corporately for lectures, public lectures, special ceremonies, matriculation, convocation and examinations.

According to the document, dressing corporately means wearing a smart skirt suit, a dress shirt paired with a smart skirt, or a smart dress, all worn with a pair of closed shoes. The institution also specified that all dresses and skirts must fall three inches below the knees.

The guidelines reflect the university's expectation that students maintain a conservative and professional appearance throughout their time on campus.

In a related story, UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan, while another graduate staged a one-man protest over unemployment.

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In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng