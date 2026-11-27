Nimbus Pronos, the cat famous for predicting football matches, has weighed in on Manchester United's clash with Brentford at Old Trafford

Chelsea legend John Obi Mikel backed Brentford to beat United, putting him at odds with the feline forecaster

Manchester United also triggered a one-year extension to Bruno Fernandes' contract before the Saturday fixture

Manchester United manager Mauricio Pochettino faces Brentford at Old Trafford on Saturday, 28 November 2026, still searching for his first win since taking charge, and two well-known predictors cannot agree on what will happen next.

Pochettino has endured a difficult start. His opening match brought a 4-0 defeat to Liverpool at Anfield.

Mauricio Pochettino still waiting for his first Manchester United win. Photo by Gualter Fatia.

Source: Getty Images

He managed a 2-2 draw in the UEFA Champions League against Sporting CP, a result made more painful after United surrendered a two-goal lead. The Argentine now heads into his third match without a victory.

Cat and former Chelsea star clash on prediction

Nimbus Pronos, the cat that has built a following for its football match predictions, backed Manchester United to beat Brentford in a video shared on Instagram.

The feline oracle's call directly contradicts the view of John Obi Mikel, the former Chelsea midfielder, who gave his verdict on the Obi One Podcast.

Mikel said he expects the Bees to pull off a notable win at Old Trafford, which would leave Pochettino still without a victory from his first three matches in charge.

Bruno Fernandes contract extended

Ahead of the match, United offered a small boost off the pitch. The club triggered a one-year extension to captain Bruno Fernandes' contract, keeping him at Old Trafford until 2028.

Fernandes has previously turned down fresh contract offers, and there remains uncertainty about his long-term future at the club.

While the activated extension may not resolve that question, it ensures United retain his services and would command a solid transfer fee should he eventually move on.

Mikel predicts Premier League games

Legit.ng previously reported that Mikel Obi predicted Arsenal and Manchester City to play a draw in the biggest match of matchday 12.

The former Blue believes that the form of the two sides will be set aside, and their status and what to play for will come into play on Sunday

Source: Legit.ng