Mysterious Cat Disagrees With Mikel Obi’s Prediction for Man Utd vs Brentford
- Nimbus Pronos, the cat famous for predicting football matches, has weighed in on Manchester United's clash with Brentford at Old Trafford
- Chelsea legend John Obi Mikel backed Brentford to beat United, putting him at odds with the feline forecaster
- Manchester United also triggered a one-year extension to Bruno Fernandes' contract before the Saturday fixture
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Manchester United manager Mauricio Pochettino faces Brentford at Old Trafford on Saturday, 28 November 2026, still searching for his first win since taking charge, and two well-known predictors cannot agree on what will happen next.
Pochettino has endured a difficult start. His opening match brought a 4-0 defeat to Liverpool at Anfield.
He managed a 2-2 draw in the UEFA Champions League against Sporting CP, a result made more painful after United surrendered a two-goal lead. The Argentine now heads into his third match without a victory.
Cat and former Chelsea star clash on prediction
Nimbus Pronos, the cat that has built a following for its football match predictions, backed Manchester United to beat Brentford in a video shared on Instagram.
The feline oracle's call directly contradicts the view of John Obi Mikel, the former Chelsea midfielder, who gave his verdict on the Obi One Podcast.
Mikel said he expects the Bees to pull off a notable win at Old Trafford, which would leave Pochettino still without a victory from his first three matches in charge.
Bruno Fernandes contract extended
Ahead of the match, United offered a small boost off the pitch. The club triggered a one-year extension to captain Bruno Fernandes' contract, keeping him at Old Trafford until 2028.
Fernandes has previously turned down fresh contract offers, and there remains uncertainty about his long-term future at the club.
While the activated extension may not resolve that question, it ensures United retain his services and would command a solid transfer fee should he eventually move on.
Mikel predicts Premier League games
Legit.ng previously reported that Mikel Obi predicted Arsenal and Manchester City to play a draw in the biggest match of matchday 12.
The former Blue believes that the form of the two sides will be set aside, and their status and what to play for will come into play on Sunday
Source: Legit.ng
Elijah Odetokun (Sports Editor) Elijah Odetokun is a Nigerian sports editor at Legit.ng. He has six years of working experience and holds a Bachelor of Agriculture from the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta, and a Diploma in Freelance and Sports Writing from the London School of Journalism. He has covered major Super Eagles games, including FIFA World Cup qualifiers. Email: elijah.odetokun@corp.legit.ng.