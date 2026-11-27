Nollywood actor Emeka Nwagbaraocha called out Ebonyi First Lady Mary-Maudline Nwifuru after her campaign video went viral

The first lady's spoken English and choice of words at an APC campaign event in Afikpo drew sharp reactions online

Nigerians took to social media with divided opinions about the first lady's address to supporters

Nollywood actor and skit maker Emeka Nwagbaraocha aimed Ebonyi State First Lady Mary-Maudline Uzoamaka Nwifuru on Friday, November, 27, 2026, after a video of her at a political rally went viral across X and Instagram.

In the footage, Nwifuru was seen addressing All Progressives Congress supporters ahead of a campaign flag-off in Afikpo Local Government Area.

Emeka Nwagbaraocha has reposted a video of the Ebonyi State first lady on his X account. Photo credit@emeniks/@marymaudline

Source: Instagram

The first lady urged residents to turn out in large numbers and vote for her husband, Governor Francis Nwifuru, describing him as a man with a good heart who "has really taken care of our stomachs.

It was her choice of words, her delivery, and her gestures during the address that quickly caught the internet's attention and sparked widespread commentary.

Emeka Nwagbaraocha has shared his thoughts on viral video of Ebonyi State's first lady. Photo credit@emeniks

Source: Instagram

Reacting on his X account, Nwagbaraocha wrote: "If Money-Miss-Road had a face, it'll be hers. No class, no Ugwu. Just one kind."

Here is the X post made by the actor about the first lady:

Nigerians react to the first lady's video

The video divided opinion sharply online. While some users found humour in the moment, others raised more pointed concerns about what it reflected about Nigerian politics.

@Utchay511 wrote:

"Come out en masses ke?"

@eduhandsome_ added:

"Tf she means he takes care of our stomach? Very useless sets of people in that party tbh"

@Amavi_purple commented:

"No ugwu for real mehn"

@ChiderJE offered a broader take:

"One of the most frustrating things about Nigerian politics is how politicians use the poverty of the people as an opportunity to intimidate and elevate themselves. They come into office and suddenly start behaving as though they are gods, as if holding a political position makes them more important than the citizens they are supposed to serve."

Ebonyi First Lady dances with May Edochie

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Ebonyi State First Lady Mary-Maudline Uzoamaka Ogbonna Nwifuru and May Edochie sparked reactions after a video of them dancing together surfaced online

In the clip, the first lady led a trending TikTok challenge before actress Destiny Etiko, another woman, and May joined in, as the five women danced energetically to an Igbo song at an upscale indoor venue.

While the group brought excitement to the challenge, May Edochie drew particular attention from fans, who flooded the comments to praise her carefree appearance.

Source: Legit.ng