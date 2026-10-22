Oyo Governor Seyi Makinde defended his 2027 presidential run at an APM town hall meeting in Akure, Ondo State

Makinde pointed to the 1999 election, when the South-West produced both Olusegun Obasanjo and Olu Falae as presidential candidates

The governor also challenged rival candidates to prove their physical stamina on the campaign trail

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Akure, the Ondo State - Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde has pushed back against criticism of his 2027 presidential ambition, arguing that the South-West geopolitical zone has the capacity to field more than one presidential candidate without hurting the region's political standing.

The Allied Peoples Movement (APM) presidential candidate said critics had questioned why he was joining the race given that the South-West already had a sitting president.

In response, the governor pointed to the 1999 general election as a precedent, when both former President Olusegun Obasanjo and Chief Olu Falae — both from the South-West — contested the presidency.

As reported by The Punch, Makinde made the remarks on Thursday, october 222, 2026, at the party's South-West town hall meeting held in Akure, the Ondo State capital.

"I've listened to people. They said to us, 'Seyi Makinde, why are you contesting in this election when the South-West already has somebody seated on that seat?' And I've explained to them, we do have an example here in the South-West," he said.

He added:

"And heaven did not fall. As a matter of fact, what the South-West did was to present two of their finest, two of their best for Nigeria to choose from. Is there anything wrong with that this time around?"

Makinde takes aim at federal government

Beyond defending his candidacy, Makinde raised concerns about the Federal Government's fiscal conduct, citing what he described as an unnecessary trip by Nigeria's permanent representatives to the United Nations from New York to Abuja to present the UN budget to the President.

He questioned why taxpayers' money should fund such a journey and also challenged the government over its budget implementation record, asking which year's budget was currently being executed.

He urged South-West voters to turn away from what he called the politics of deceit, saying he preferred to run on his track record in Oyo State rather than attack opponents.

Energy, Not Age, to Define His Campaign

Makinde also addressed the question of age, signalling he would frame the conversation around physical capacity instead.

"While I will not make age an issue of this campaign, I will make energy. Having energy. Being able to stay up late, have the rigours, have the energy to deal with the challenges that we are faced with as a country," he said.

He rounded off his remarks with a direct challenge to other presidential candidates, urging them to match him in demonstrating physical stamina on the campaign trail.

"So please, when they bring their own presidential candidates, let the candidates come here and also jump down. If they can do that, vote for them," Makinde said.

APC sends threat to Makinde over fresh N100bn loan

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Oyo APC condemned the state assembly's approval of a ₦100 billion loan for Makinde's administration.

The two facilities approved to carry a combined value of ₦400 billion, though ₦300 billion is a refinancing arrangement.

Makinde's camp separately dismissed criticism of his presidential ambition as politically motivated.

Source: Legit.ng