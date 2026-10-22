Oba Oloyede Adekoya Akinghare II, widely regarded as the youngest traditional ruler in Yorubaland, marked a major personal milestone in 2026

The Okeluse Kingdom monarch opened up about the struggles he faced while on the throne and pursuing his degree simultaneously

In a heartfelt message, the Ondo state king named the royal fathers, family members and supporters who made his university journey possible

Oba Oloyede Adekoya Akinghare II, the Arujale-Ojima of Okeluse Kingdom in Ondo state, has spoken candidly about the sacrifices and support that carried him through university, following his graduation from Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti (ABUAD) in 2026.

The monarch, who is widely considered the youngest traditional ruler in Yorubaland, completed his studies under the institution's College of Social and Management Sciences, balancing the weight of a royal throne with the demands of campus life throughout his degree programme.

Youngest Yoruba monarch appreciates the people who supported him through university. Credit: officialarujale_of_okeluse

Source: Instagram

In a message shared to mark his convocation on Thursday, October 22, the Oba acknowledged that paying his school fees was not something he achieved alone. He expressed particular gratitude to his mother, elder sisters, uncles and aunties, crediting their financial, emotional and spiritual contributions as central to his success.

Royal fathers who honoured Oba Oloyede

Several prominent traditional rulers attended the convocation to celebrate the young Oba. He named the Ooni of Ife, the Ewi of Ado Ekiti, the Olowo of Owo, the Ogoga of Ikere Ekiti, the Elemure of Emure, the Olupenmen of Upenmen and the Owa of Ayegbaju among the royal fathers who graced the occasion with their presence.

He also extended appreciation to the Okeluse Council of Chiefs, who he said managed the affairs of the kingdom in his absence, and to his Chief of Staff, who kept official duties running while he attended to academic responsibilities.

Oba Akinghare's tribute captured the unusual nature of his journey as a reigning monarch navigating student life, writing:

"Behind the crown is a story of people who gave, prayed, encouraged and stood firm."

He described the graduation as "a collective victory," adding that the milestone belonged not just to him but to every person who contributed along the way. He also praised his lecturers, the university management and his fellow students for making his time on campus meaningful.

"This achievement is a collective victory. Behind the crown is a story of people who gave, prayed, encouraged and stood firm. May Almighty God reward you all abundantly. This milestone belongs to all of us," he wrote.

The graduation marks a significant personal achievement for a monarch already navigating the responsibilities of traditional leadership at a young age in Ondo state.

Youngest Yoruba monarch balanced campus life with royal duties. Credit: officialarujale_of_okeluse

Source: Instagram

Oba Oloyede Adekoya's appreciation post after his graduation from uni is below:

Female fans greet youngest Yoruba king

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that female fans could barely contain their excitement at the graduation party of Oba Oloyede Adekoya Akinghare II

The clip, which circulated on social media, showed the ladies approaching the king with visible enthusiasm in Ekiti state.

They dropped to their knees in the traditional Yoruba show of respect, and one of them went a step further, posing for a photograph with the monarch.

Source: Legit.ng