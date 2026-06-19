Tension as University of Ibadan Student is Abducted
- University of Ibadan (UI) student Tomisin has been reported missing after returning from a religious retreat
- SUG clarified that only Tomisin is unaccounted for amid widespread rumours of missing eight UI undergraduates
- University officials urged calm while intensifying efforts for Tomisin's safe return amidst ongoing investigations
Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering education in Nigeria and Africa.
Ibadan, Oyo state - The Students’ Union Government (SUG) of the University of Ibadan (UI) has confirmed the 'abduction' of a 300-level female law student, identified simply as Tomisin, and appealed for calm as efforts intensify to secure her safe return.
As reported on Friday, June 19, by Vanguard, in a statement issued by the union's president, Temidayo Adeboye, Tomisin was said to have travelled for a religious retreat alongside the national general director of the Scripture Union Student Fellowship, Uwem Cosmos, and eight other participants.
Tomisin serves as the national secretary of the Scripture Union Student Fellowship, Nigeria, and the vice-president of the fellowship's UI chapter, according to PM News.
8 University of Ibadan students not missing
The union dismissed reports claiming that eight UI students were missing, clarifying that Tomisin is the only student of the institution currently unaccounted for.
According to Adeboye, the union has "initiated the necessary engagements to ascertain the facts surrounding the situation" and has established contact with relevant religious bodies and security agencies to facilitate intervention.
How University of Ibadan student got missing
Reports indicated that Tomisin was returning from the Scripture Union National Conference held at the Camp of Faith in Okigwe, Imo state, when contact with her was lost.
Concerns over her whereabouts grew after she failed to sit for her faculty examinations on Monday, June 15, and Tuesday, June 16.
Furthermore, reports revealed that another University of Ibadan student from the Department of Music, who also attended the conference, returned safely. However, the vehicle conveying the general director has yet to be located.
University of Ibadan faults student's trip
Confirming the development, Ademola Lewis, the dean of Student Affairs, stated that the university was aware of the incident, although it had not been informed about the trip beforehand.
Lewis added that efforts were ongoing to ensure the student's safe return and urged members of the university community to remain calm and avoid spreading unverified information that could escalate tensions.
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Gunmen shoot, abduct LASU graduate
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a graduate of Lagos State University, Ogunlana Adetola Sodiq, was abducted while travelling to the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) orientation camp in Osun state.
Sodiq was said to be on his way to Ede, Osun state, to participate in the mandatory one-year programme when he was intercepted by gunmen.
They expressed deep concern over his condition and the urgent ransom demand issued by his abductors.
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content writer with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.