University of Ibadan (UI) student Tomisin has been reported missing after returning from a religious retreat

SUG clarified that only Tomisin is unaccounted for amid widespread rumours of missing eight UI undergraduates

University officials urged calm while intensifying efforts for Tomisin's safe return amidst ongoing investigations

Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering education in Nigeria and Africa.

Ibadan, Oyo state - The Students’ Union Government (SUG) of the University of Ibadan (UI) has confirmed the 'abduction' of a 300-level female law student, identified simply as Tomisin, and appealed for calm as efforts intensify to secure her safe return.

As reported on Friday, June 19, by Vanguard, in a statement issued by the union's president, Temidayo Adeboye, Tomisin was said to have travelled for a religious retreat alongside the national general director of the Scripture Union Student Fellowship, Uwem Cosmos, and eight other participants.

University of Ibadan Students’ Union confirms the abduction of law student Tomisin after a religious retreat, as efforts continue to secure her release. Photo credit: @unibadanng

Source: UGC

Tomisin serves as the national secretary of the Scripture Union Student Fellowship, Nigeria, and the vice-president of the fellowship's UI chapter, according to PM News.

8 University of Ibadan students not missing

The union dismissed reports claiming that eight UI students were missing, clarifying that Tomisin is the only student of the institution currently unaccounted for.

According to Adeboye, the union has "initiated the necessary engagements to ascertain the facts surrounding the situation" and has established contact with relevant religious bodies and security agencies to facilitate intervention.

How University of Ibadan student got missing

Reports indicated that Tomisin was returning from the Scripture Union National Conference held at the Camp of Faith in Okigwe, Imo state, when contact with her was lost.

Concerns over her whereabouts grew after she failed to sit for her faculty examinations on Monday, June 15, and Tuesday, June 16.

Furthermore, reports revealed that another University of Ibadan student from the Department of Music, who also attended the conference, returned safely. However, the vehicle conveying the general director has yet to be located.

University of Ibadan Dean of Student Affairs, Ademola Lewis, explains that efforts are ongoing to secure Tomisin's safe return and urges calm. Photo credit: @unibadanng

Source: Instagram

University of Ibadan faults student's trip

Confirming the development, Ademola Lewis, the dean of Student Affairs, stated that the university was aware of the incident, although it had not been informed about the trip beforehand.

Lewis added that efforts were ongoing to ensure the student's safe return and urged members of the university community to remain calm and avoid spreading unverified information that could escalate tensions.

Read more on University of Ibadan

Gunmen shoot, abduct LASU graduate

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a graduate of Lagos State University, Ogunlana Adetola Sodiq, was abducted while travelling to the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) orientation camp in Osun state.

Sodiq was said to be on his way to Ede, Osun state, to participate in the mandatory one-year programme when he was intercepted by gunmen.

They expressed deep concern over his condition and the urgent ransom demand issued by his abductors.

Source: Legit.ng