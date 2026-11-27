A Spanish lawyer revealed that Morocco had a clear path to winning the 2025 AFCON title during Senegal's controversial walkout

Sadio Mane played a key role in convincing his teammates to return to the pitch during the chaotic AFCON 2025 final

Morocco refused to accept the CAS ruling and confirmed plans for further legal action over an alleged contact with one of the judges

A Spanish sports lawyer has admitted that Morocco missed a golden opportunity to claim the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations title when Senegal players walked off the pitch during the final on 18 January 2026.

Juan de Dios Crespo made the remarks in an interview following the Court of Arbitration for Sport's decision to uphold Senegal's 1-0 victory in the AFCON 2025 final.

Morocco missed the chance to win AFCON 2025 after Senegal walked off. Photo by Oussama Laribou.

Source: Getty Images

The walkoff was ordered by then Senegal head coach Pape Thiaw in protest at referee Jean-Jacques Ndala's decision to award Morocco a penalty shortly after disallowing what Senegal considered a legitimate goal.

The standoff ended when Sadio Mane stepped in and persuaded his teammates to return to the pitch. Ndala then restarted the match, which Senegal eventually won in extra time through a Pape Gueye goal.

Lawyer confirms Morocco’s missed chance

Crespo argued that Morocco held all the cards at that moment and walked away from them.

"If Morocco had announced that they did not want to take the penalty and did not want to complete the match, the referee would have blown the final whistle, and they would have won the tournament 3-0. Nothing more than that," he told EFE.

He added: "The key to everything is that Morocco came back onto the pitch. If they hadn't, it would have been harder for Senegal, if not impossible."

The chaotic final has since triggered a rule change from FIFA. A new regulation now stipulates that any partial or complete withdrawal from a match results in an automatic forfeit, with the opposing side awarded a 3-0 victory, as noted by Goal.

The change effectively closes the loophole that allowed Senegal's return to the pitch to not result in a forfeiture.

Despite the CAS ruling confirming Senegal as champions, Morocco has not accepted the verdict.

The Royal Moroccan Football Federation (FRMF) confirmed it intends to pursue further legal action following allegations that the president of the Senegalese Football Federation made contact with one of the CAS judges 48 hours before the decision was handed down..

How Nigeria benefitted from CAS ruling

Legit.ng previously reported that the Super Eagles reclaimed FIFA rankings record after CAS reinstated Senegal as the winner of AFCON 2025.

Nigeria held the record as the highest-ranked African team with fifth place in 1994, which Morocco matched this year, but losing the title dropped their best ranking to sixth.

Source: Legit.ng