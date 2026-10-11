Opposition parties, including the NDC, PDP, PRP, YPP and Obidient Movement, cited a wide funding gap with the ruling APC ahead of the 2027 elections

The concerns came as the Electoral Act 2026 doubled campaign spending limits, raising the presidential candidate ceiling from N5 billion to N10 billion

The Obidient Movement alleged that fear of political reprisals was stopping potential donors from openly backing opposition candidates

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

FCT, Abuja - Several opposition parties have raised the alarm over what they describe as a significant funding imbalance between themselves and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the 2027 elections, warning that the gap could hurt their ability to campaign effectively.

Officials from the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), the Tanimu Turaki-led interim National Working Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), the Young Progressives Party (YPP) and the Obidient Movement Worldwide all spoke separately to The Punch on the issue.

Opposition parties raise the alarm over an alleged funding gap with the APC ahead of the 2027 elections. Photo credit: @OfficialAPCNg

Source: Twitter

The concerns were voiced as the Electoral Act 2026 raised spending ceilings for all levels of elective office. Presidential candidates can now spend up to N10bn, double the previous N5bn limit.

Governorship candidates can spend N3 billion, up from N1 billion, while senatorial candidates can now spend N500 million compared to N100 million before. The maximum individual or corporate donation to a party or candidate also rose sharply from N50 million to N500 million.

2027 election: Opposition parties speak on plans

NDC National Publicity Secretary Osa Director said his party would lean on town hall meetings and local-level engagement rather than expensive rallies, accusing the APC of blurring the line between public funds and party finances.

"Funding is a challenge to anyone except the APC, because they have not been able to understand the difference between public funds and personal resources. To them, Nigeria's money is theirs," he said.

The Tanimu Turaki-led PDP's spokesman, Ini Ememobong, said fundraising was not his group's biggest concern. He argued that shrinking political space, alleged threats and intimidation were the more serious obstacles.

"The more important thing is the systemic constriction of the political space, where you now discover that threats are being issued that you cannot go to some places except you take permission from governors," he said.

PRP’s Hakeem Baba-Ahmed and YPP’s Martins Egbeola call for issue-based campaigns ahead of the 2027 elections. Photo credit: @baba_hakeem

Source: Twitter

PRP National Chairman Hakeem Baba-Ahmed blamed worsening poverty for making vote-buying easier, calling elections under the current administration "a contest of who has the most money." He stated that the PRP and its prospective alliance partners would design campaigns around policy alternatives rather than cash handouts.

YPP spokesman Martins Egbeola said his party would rely on digital platforms and grassroots contact, insisting the election should be decided by candidate quality and not budget size.

Obidient Movement cites intimidation of donors

Obidient Movement Worldwide Media Director Onyeka D!ke said the alleged sealing of a Delta State businessman's premises, after he organised a march backing the Peter Obi-Rabiu Kwankwaso alliance, had sent a warning to would-be donors.

"This is the kind of incident that sends a chilling message to other Nigerians who may wish to support the opposition," he said, adding that many sympathetic businessmen were now afraid to contribute openly.

The APC denied all allegations, with National Director of Publicity Bala Ibrahim challenging opposition parties to produce evidence of any public funds being diverted to the party.

"Unless and until there is such a proof, the opposition parties have no point," Ibrahim said, attributing the APC's stronger finances to broader public support and a larger donor base.

Read more on 2027 election

ChatGPT predicts winner of 2027 election

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that ChatGPT predicted that the APC would likely win Nigeria's 2027 presidential election, using the Four Horsemen framework.

It cited the opposition coalition but said the APC had the edge due to possible low voter turnout and the Tinubu administration's efforts to stabilise the economy.

Source: Legit.ng