The NDC rejected the Federal Government's 30-day petrol discount announced through NNPC stations as mere tokenism

The party questioned what the discount offered to Nigerians who lost jobs and businesses after the abrupt removal of fuel subsidy

NDC national publicity secretary signed the statement calling on Nigerians to vote Peter Obi and NDC candidates in January 2027

The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) has condemned the Federal Government's announcement of a 30-day petrol price discount at NNPC retail outlets, describing the move as deceptive and a sign of a government in crisis.

The party's statement, signed by National Publicity Secretary Osa Director Esq and dated October 8, 2026, came in direct response to comments by the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Taiwo Oyedele, who described the initiative as a cost-price offer rather than a subsidy return.

NDC criticises President Bola Tinubu's petrol discount Photo credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

Oyedele had said: "We are offering a discount on petrol dispensed by NNPC Limited for the next 30 days in the first instance, with priority for public transporters nationwide. So, it's not a subsidy. The government is just saying we sell to you at cost."

NDC rejects the discount as a "Greek Gift"

The NDC dismissed the announcement as tokenism from a government that, in its view, removed the fuel subsidy without proper planning, consultation, or any safety net for ordinary Nigerians. The party raised pointed questions about the millions of Nigerians who lost their livelihoods following the subsidy removal, as well as those who died in under-resourced public hospitals.

The party also questioned the practicality of the scheme, asking how many NNPC retail outlets exist across Nigeria to serve a population of over 200 million people. It warned that concentrating discounted fuel at a limited number of designated stations could trigger dangerous stampedes at filling stations.

"The attempt to reintroduce petrol subsidy through the backdoor is not only mischievous but a sign of a government in free fall," the statement said, adding that President Bola Tinubu's economic approach, which the NDC branded "Emilokanomics," had failed.

NDC points to Obi and 2027 elections

The NDC used the statement to direct public attention towards the 2027 general elections, urging Nigerians to vote out what it called "the most clueless and rudderless government in the history of Nigeria."

The party said its presidential candidate, Peter Obi, who was ratified as NDC's flagbearer on May 29, 2026, would put the country back on course. The NDC called on voters to turn out en masse on January 16, 2027, to support Obi and all other NDC candidates across the country.

Read the NDC's full statement on X here:

FG announces petrol price discount

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Federal Government announced a petrol price discount at NNPC filling stations, with priority given to public transporters.

Finance Minister Taiwo Oyedele made the disclosure at a press conference in Abuja on Thursday.

The Federal Government also said it will negotiate a landing cost for petrol that will be reviewed every month.

Source: Legit.ng