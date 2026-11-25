The US military has released its 2026 basic pay table, capping monthly earnings for its highest-ranking officers at a fixed ceiling

Officers at grades O-7 through O-10, including service chiefs and combatant commanders, are subject to the same pay limit

The figure is tied to the Executive Schedule Level II rate, which governs the upper limit of military officer compensation

The United States military has published its official basic pay table for 2026, revealing the maximum monthly salary available to its most senior officers.

According to data released by the Defence Finance and Accounting Service (DFAS), officers at grades O-7 through O-10 are capped at a monthly basic pay of $18,999.90 (N25,741,824.52) for the 2026 calendar year. This ceiling applies regardless of years of service and is pegged to the Executive Schedule Level II rate, the same pay band used to determine compensation for senior civilian officials in the federal government.

US mentions the salary high-ranking military officers are paid. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

US: Who the pay cap applies to

The limitation covers some of the most powerful military figures in the United States armed forces. This includes:

1. Four-star generals and admirals,

2. The Chairman and Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff

3. The chiefs of the individual military services

4. Combatant commanders overseeing operations across the globe.

Despite the differences in seniority and responsibility among these positions, all are subject to the same monthly ceiling.

An O-10 officer, the highest grade in the standard officer pay scale, would otherwise be eligible for higher pay based on accumulated years of service. The Executive Schedule cap effectively places a hard limit on how much any officer can earn in basic pay each month, irrespective of time in uniform.

US: What the figure covers

It is worth noting that basic pay represents only one component of a senior military officer's total compensation. Additional allowances, including those for housing and subsistence, are calculated separately and are not subject to the same ceiling. Benefits such as healthcare coverage and retirement contributions also sit outside the basic pay figure.

The DFAS publishes updated pay tables annually, reflecting any adjustments authorised through the defence budget process. For 2026, the $18,999.90 monthly cap translates to an annual basic pay of approximately $227,998.80 for officers at the top of the grade scale.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that the UK government published the daily Recruitment and Retention Payment rates for Army Medical Officers in its 2026 report.

US Army: Salaries of Private, Sergeant

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the US announced the annual salaries of military personnel, from privates and corporals to sergeants and warrant officers.

Pay rises with rank and years in service, with Chief Warrant Officer 4 earning $66,124.80 a year in the first two years of the rank. Find out how much each officer earns in naira.

Source: Legit.ng