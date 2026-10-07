Activist Omoyele Sowore called for a N500,000 minimum wage for INEC workers ahead of the 2027 general elections

Sowore posted the demand on his verified X account on Tuesday, October 6, linking decent pay to electoral integrity

The AAC presidential candidate warned he would join electoral workers in boycotting the 2027 polls over poor working conditions

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

FCT, Abuja - Omoyele Sowore, activist and presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC) for the 2027 elections, has urged the federal government to raise the minimum wage of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) workers to N500,000, warning that low pay undermines the credibility of Nigerian polls.

Legit.ng reports that Sowore made the call on his verified X (formerly Twitter) account on Tuesday night, October 6, arguing that workers entrusted with administering elections cannot be expected to protect the process while receiving inadequate compensation.

Omoyele Sowore, AAC presidential candidate, calls for a N500,000 minimum wage for INEC workers ahead of the 2027 elections. Photo credit: @sowore, @inecnigeria

Source: Twitter

He was reacting to INEC Chairman Joash Amupitan's statement that the commission's staff are among the lowest-paid workers in the country.

Sowore wrote:

"INEC staff deserve a minimum wage of N500,000. Electoral integrity must begin with decent working conditions and a living wage for the people entrusted with administering our elections."

2027 election: Sowore's boycott warning

Beyond the wage demand, Sowore issued a direct threat to stay away from the 2027 elections alongside INEC staff if conditions do not improve.

He stated:

"If these workers continue to be treated with contempt, I will join them to boycott the 2027 elections."

Furthermore, the presidential hopeful defended the right of electoral workers to organise and pursue better terms, including through lawful industrial action, and capped his post with the declaration:

"No decent wages, no credible elections!"

Legit.ng reports that Nigeria's 2027 election cycle is already scheduled. According to INEC's election calendar, the presidential and National Assembly elections are set for January 16, 2027, while governorship and State Houses of Assembly elections will hold on February 6, 2027.

Read Sowore's full X post on the proposed remuneration for INEC staff below:

'Adeboye prayed for me' - Sowore

Meanwhile, Sowore disclosed that the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Enoch Adeboye, prayed for him.

Sowore, 55, said this in a Facebook post after attending the RCCG’s National Thanksgiving Service at its headquarters in Ebute Metta, Lagos.

The AAC presidential candidate, who said he attended the service on invitation, disclosed that he was accompanied by his party’s National Chairman, Samuel Ajeigbe.

Sowore explained that he met privately with Pastor Adeboye after the service and that the cleric offered to pray for him.

Read more on Omoyele Sowore

Sowore under fire for calling Tinubu criminal

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Sowore came under fire over his remarks about President Bola Tinubu.

Reacting to remarks by President Tinubu portraying Nigeria as progressing, Sowore insisted that corruption remains a major challenge in the country.

While a few internet users sided with Sowore, many Nigerians took exception to Sowore's description of the president as "this criminal".

Source: Legit.ng