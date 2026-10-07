Minimum Wage: Sowore Demands N500,000 Salary For INEC Workers
- Activist Omoyele Sowore called for a N500,000 minimum wage for INEC workers ahead of the 2027 general elections
- Sowore posted the demand on his verified X account on Tuesday, October 6, linking decent pay to electoral integrity
- The AAC presidential candidate warned he would join electoral workers in boycotting the 2027 polls over poor working conditions
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Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.
FCT, Abuja - Omoyele Sowore, activist and presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC) for the 2027 elections, has urged the federal government to raise the minimum wage of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) workers to N500,000, warning that low pay undermines the credibility of Nigerian polls.
Legit.ng reports that Sowore made the call on his verified X (formerly Twitter) account on Tuesday night, October 6, arguing that workers entrusted with administering elections cannot be expected to protect the process while receiving inadequate compensation.
He was reacting to INEC Chairman Joash Amupitan's statement that the commission's staff are among the lowest-paid workers in the country.
Sowore wrote:
"INEC staff deserve a minimum wage of N500,000. Electoral integrity must begin with decent working conditions and a living wage for the people entrusted with administering our elections."
2027 election: Sowore's boycott warning
Beyond the wage demand, Sowore issued a direct threat to stay away from the 2027 elections alongside INEC staff if conditions do not improve.
He stated:
"If these workers continue to be treated with contempt, I will join them to boycott the 2027 elections."
Furthermore, the presidential hopeful defended the right of electoral workers to organise and pursue better terms, including through lawful industrial action, and capped his post with the declaration:
"No decent wages, no credible elections!"
Legit.ng reports that Nigeria's 2027 election cycle is already scheduled. According to INEC's election calendar, the presidential and National Assembly elections are set for January 16, 2027, while governorship and State Houses of Assembly elections will hold on February 6, 2027.
Nigeria's 2027 presidential election: The Economist predicts winner as Tinubu faces Atiku, Peter Obi
Read Sowore's full X post on the proposed remuneration for INEC staff below:
'Adeboye prayed for me' - Sowore
Meanwhile, Sowore disclosed that the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Enoch Adeboye, prayed for him.
Sowore, 55, said this in a Facebook post after attending the RCCG’s National Thanksgiving Service at its headquarters in Ebute Metta, Lagos.
The AAC presidential candidate, who said he attended the service on invitation, disclosed that he was accompanied by his party’s National Chairman, Samuel Ajeigbe.
Sowore explained that he met privately with Pastor Adeboye after the service and that the cleric offered to pray for him.
Read more on Omoyele Sowore
- Sowore reacts to Alex Ekubo's death: "I watched him on Emirates flight"
- Sowore reacts to Delta killing, sends strong message to police, and shares what must happen next
- Sowore breaks silence amid threats, explains why he won't trade words with VeryDarkMan
Sowore under fire for calling Tinubu criminal
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Sowore came under fire over his remarks about President Bola Tinubu.
Reacting to remarks by President Tinubu portraying Nigeria as progressing, Sowore insisted that corruption remains a major challenge in the country.
While a few internet users sided with Sowore, many Nigerians took exception to Sowore's description of the president as "this criminal".
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content writer with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.