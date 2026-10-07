PRP presidential candidate Donald Duke warned that a split opposition vote in 2027 could hand President Tinubu another term

Duke pointed to the 2023 election as proof that fragmented opposition bids benefit the ruling party, citing Atiku, Obi and Kwankwaso's separate runs

Duke said leading opposition figures were preparing for inauguration but warned they were heading for disappointment

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide

FCT, Abuja - The Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) presidential candidate Donald Duke has warned that President Bola Tinubu is on course to win re-election in 2027 if Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi continue to pursue separate presidential bids rather than forming a united opposition front.

Duke argued that fracturing the opposition vote across multiple candidates would always benefit the party already in power.

“They fragmented”: Duke warns opposition split could keep Tinubu in power. Photo credit: Donald Duke/@OfficialABAT

Source: Twitter

The former Cross River state governor made the remarks on Channels Television's Morning Brief on Wednesday, October 7, 2026, during a conversation about the state of opposition politics ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Drawing a parallel with the American political system, he said:

"We don't understand what we're doing. If in the United States, which is the system we've largely just copied verbatim from, they have two major parties. If you fragmented the Democrats, for instance, into two or three other parties, the Republicans will remain in office forever. That's what we're doing," he said.

2023 election as a warning sign

According to Vanguard, Duke pointed to the 2023 presidential election as evidence of what happens when opposition forces fail to consolidate around a single candidate.

Atiku Abubakar ran on the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ticket, Peter Obi contested on the Labour Party platform, and Rabiu Kwankwaso ran under the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), splitting the opposition vote and clearing a path for Tinubu's victory.

"In 2023, we fragmented, and all the major opposition came from PDP. You had Vice President Atiku from the PDP. You had Peter, Labour at the time, and you had Kwankwaso. They fragmented," he said.

The former Cross River State governor said a major obstacle to opposition unity was what he described as oversized egos among the leading contenders, each of whom he said appeared to be already counting on winning in 2027.

Duke's crystal ball verdict

Duke was blunt about what he expected to happen if the current trajectory continued, saying none of the prominent opposition figures would emerge victorious under those conditions.

"These guys, the big ones you're talking about, they're preparing for inauguration. They think they're going to win. I have news for them. They're not going anywhere," he said.

He added: "If I look at a crystal ball, what I see in that crystal ball is not them. I see another horror coming up."

When pressed on whether that assessment amounted to a prediction that Tinubu would win the 2027 presidential election, Duke replied without hesitation: "Absolutely."

Atiku is currently the presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), while Obi is the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer.

Duke cites the 2023 election, when separate opposition bids split votes and helped Tinubu secure victory. Photo credit: @atiku/@OfficialABAT/@PeterObi

Source: Twitter

Ex-minister predicts winner of 2027 presidential election

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Dr Betta Edu, Director of Women Mobilisation at the APC Presidential Campaign Council, declared that President Tinubu will remain in office until 2031.

The declaration came at a women's summit in Abuja convened by First Lady Senator Oluremi Tinubu, attended by governors' wives and top party officials.

The APC women's mobilisation drive is targeting 40 million votes across all 36 states, the FCT, 774 LGAs, wards and polling units.

Source: Legit.ng