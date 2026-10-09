FCT Minister Nyesom Wike issued a direct warning to former Transportation Minister Rotimi Amaechi after comments on Tinubu's supporters

Wike spoke in Abuja on Friday following a meeting with FCT area council chairmen and called on INEC to sanction politicians over inflammatory remarks

The minister also challenged Amaechi to account for several multi-million dollar projects during his tenure as Rivers State governor

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - FCT Minister Nyesom Wike has warned that the African Democratic Congress (ADC) vice presidential candidate Rotimi Amaechi will struggle to campaign in Rivers State if he keeps making inflammatory comments about President Bola Tinubu and his supporters.

Wike made the remarks on Friday in Abuja after meeting with the chairmen of the six FCT area councils.

Wike urges INEC to act against politicians who make inflammatory remarks instead of focusing on campaign issues. Photo credit: Nyesom Wike/Rotimi Amaechi

Source: Facebook

As reported by Vanguard, he was responding to comments allegedly made by Amaechi ahead of the 2027 general elections.

"If he continues this line, it will be difficult for him to campaign in Rivers. We will not take that. If security agencies and INEC can fold their hands, that's their business, but we will not allow it," Wike said.

The minister said the comments were broadcast on television and extended beyond Tinubu's supporters to include a reference to the people of Edo State.

"All of us watched on television yesterday where he said it's only thieves that can vote for Bola Ahmed Tinubu, only mad people can vote for Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and that if Edo people vote for him, it means Edo people are mad. This is supposedly a vice presidential candidate of a political party seeking to take over power," Wike said.

Wike calls on INEC to Act

Beyond his warning to Amaechi, Wike also called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and other relevant agencies to take firmer action against politicians who veer away from issue-based campaigning.

"You see one problem we have in this country is that agencies or commissions should be able to take their functions seriously. Many Nigerians have called INEC to sanction political parties, candidates, or some politicians who, in their campaigns, incite the public or raise matters that are not issue-based," he said.

Wike raises governance questions about Amaechi

Wike also used the occasion to question Amaechi's record during his time as governor of Rivers State, demanding that he account for several projects and public funds.

"I have challenged him to tell Nigerians where is our $39 million cassava flour mill which you claimed you built? Where is the $10 million you paid to a Cuban company to fumigate Rivers State so there will be no mosquito bite? Where is the N68 billion monorail? Where is the $308 million you sold our gas turbine?" Wike said.

He further alleged that Amaechi was indicted by a Judicial Panel of Inquiry and that a subsequent court challenge taken up to the Supreme Court was unsuccessful.

"Amaechi has looted the treasury. Ask him why he was indicted by a Judicial Panel of Inquiry and why he went to court to challenge that indictment and lost at the Supreme Court," Wike alleged.

Wike challenges Amaechi to explain $39m cassava mill and other Rivers projects

Source: Original

Wike takes fresh swipe at Atiku, Amaechi

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Wike publicly questioned Atiku Abubakar's credibility as a voice against corruption, citing remarks Atiku's former boss reportedly made.

Wike raised the comments in a video shared by his media aide, Lere Olayinka, on Monday, October 5, 2026.

The minister also turned his attention to Atiku's running mate, Amaechi, over claims about being unable to afford medication under Tinubu's policies.

Source: Legit.ng