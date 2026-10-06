FCT Minister Nyesom Wike publicly questioned Atiku Abubakar's credibility as a voice against corruption, citing remarks Atiku's former boss reportedly made

Wike raised the comments in a video shared by his media aide, Lere Olayinka, on Monday, October 5

The minister also turned his attention to Atiku's running mate, Amaechi, over claims about being unable to afford medication under Tinubu's policies

FCT Minister Nyesom Wike has questioned the credibility of Atiku Abubakar as a critic of corruption, after the former Vice President urged Nigerians to collect money offered to them by ruling party representatives, arguing the funds were proceeds of corruption.

Wike responded in a video shared by his media aide, Lere Olayinka, on Monday, October 5, expressing surprise at Atiku's position on the matter.

"I saw Atiku on television yesterday, asking Nigerians to take any money given to them by people from the party in power, that it will be stolen money," Wike said. "I said, haa, Atiku is now an apostle of anti-corruption?"

The minister went on to recall that Atiku's own former principal had publicly described him as corrupt and acknowledged making him Vice President as one of his greatest regrets. Wike did not name the former president directly.

Atiku Abubakar is the presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) for the 2027 general elections.

Wike targets Amaechi over drug cost claim

Wike also trained his criticism on Rotimi Amaechi, Atiku's running mate, who had reportedly claimed that President Bola Tinubu's economic policies left him unable to buy medicine for his mother.

The minister challenged that account by listing Amaechi's career history, which includes two terms as Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, two terms as Governor of Rivers State, and two terms as Minister of Transportation. Wike further noted that Amaechi had been able to pay N90 million to purchase the ADC presidential nomination form before eventually accepting the role of Atiku's vice-presidential pick for 2027.

Wike did not indicate whether he intended to take any further action beyond his public remarks.

Source: Legit.ng