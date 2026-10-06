FCT Minister Nyesom Wike addressed town hall meetings in Obio-Akpor LGA of Rivers State on Monday to drum up support for President Tinubu

Wike urged Rivers residents to set aside political sentiment and back Tinubu, citing appointments and projects in the state as reasons to vote for him

The minister also took aim at opposition figures including Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi, questioning their chances in Rivers State ahead of 2027

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Port Harcourt, Rivers State - FCT Minister Nyesom Wike has declared that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's 2027 re-election bid is his top priority.

Wike said Tinubu's re-election occupies his thoughts at every moment of the day.

Wike urges Rivers residents to set aside political sentiment and vote for Tinubu. Photo credit: @OfficialABAT

Source: Facebook

As reported by The Punch, Wike made the remarks on Monday, October 5, 2026, during town hall meetings held with the Rumueme and Apara kingdoms in Obio-Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State.

"Each day I sleep, I am thinking about the president's re-election. When I am eating, I think about the president's re-election. Everything I am doing now is about the president's re-election," the former Rivers State governor said.

Wike makes case for Tinubu in Rivers

The minister appealed to Rivers residents to look past political loyalties and vote for Tinubu, arguing that the President had rewarded the state through appointments and what Wike called dividends of democracy.

"Let us forget sentiment and vote for the person who has recognised the people of Rivers State with dividends of democracy and with several appointments," he said.

Wike expressed confidence that securing Tinubu's re-election in 2027 would be less difficult than the 2023 race.

"I know the re-election of Tinubu in 2027 will be easier than that of 2023. We should appreciate Tinubu and ensure he gets a massive number of votes. We can do it," he added.

Wike dismisses opposition ahead of 2027

Wike also turned his attention to opposition figures, targeting former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar and former Rivers State governor Rotimi Amaechi, both of whom are associated with the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

He questioned whether the ADC ticket could secure the constitutionally required 25 per cent of votes in Rivers State.

Wike described the NDC presidential candidate, Peter Obi and other opposition politicians as "unelectable."

The minister also urged his allies and supporters in Rivers State to avoid internal squabbles and communal disputes, warning that such conflicts could undermine their political efforts ahead of the elections.

"What will be, will be. You don't need to kill yourself. Anything that God said would be, it would be," Wike said.

Nyesom Wike challenges opposition hopefuls during Tinubu’s Rivers campaign push. Photo credit: @OfficialABAT

Source: Facebook

Wike reacts as Amaechi blames Tinubu for mother's death

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Wike fired back at Amaechi after the former governor linked his mother's death to President Tinubu's economic policies.

Wike questioned how Amaechi, who spent 24 years in top political positions, could claim he could not afford medication for his mother.

The minister also challenged Amaechi's claim that his late mother's happiness was tied to the ADC's performance in the 2027 election.

Source: Legit.ng