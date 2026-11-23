The UK has outlined the application requirements and costs for parents seeking five-year passports for children under 16

Qatar published its 2026 fee schedule covering passport issuance, nationality applications, travel documents and identity cards

Legit.ng compiled the official passport fees and application requirements announced by the UK, Qatar and Sweden

The United Kingdom (UK), Qatar and Sweden have outlined the official fees applicants must pay to obtain passports and related travel documents, giving citizens an idea of the costs involved.

The charges vary across the three countries, depending on the type of document, the applicant's age and the application process.

3 countries give the fee for its 5-year passport. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

Legit.ng compiled a breakdown of the passport fees and application requirements in the three countries.

1. United Kingdom: Fee for 5-year passport

The UK government has published the official cost of obtaining a British passport for children under 16, with the amount depending on how parents submit their applications.

According to the government's official website, an online application costs £66.50 (approximately N138,000), while applicants using a paper form obtained from the Post Office pay £80 (approximately N166,000).

Passports issued to children under this arrangement are valid for five years.

Who can apply for a UK child passport?

Only someone with parental responsibility for a child can submit a passport application on their behalf.

The application requires details of both parents. Where an applicant cannot provide information about one parent, they must explain why.

Acceptable reasons include situations where only one parent is named on the child's birth certificate or where the child was adopted by a single parent.

Parents can consult the UK government's official passport guidance for further information about the application process and requirements.

2. Qatar announces passport fee

Qatar's Ministry of Interior has published its 2026 fee schedule for passport issuance, nationality applications, travel documents and identity cards.

Qatar mentions costs on its 5-year passport for applicants. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

The schedule, released by the ministry's Nationality and Travel Documents Department, covers nine government services, with charges stated in Qatari Riyals (QAR).

Applying for Qatari nationality attracts the highest charge on the list, costing QAR 3,000 (approximately N1,397,850). Applicants seeking to restore their Qatari nationality pay QAR 2,000 (approximately N931,900).

A standard Qatari passport costs QAR 100 (approximately N46,595). The passport is valid for five years for adults, while the validity period for children depends on their age.

Other travel document charges include:

Qatari travel document: QAR 400 (approximately N186,380).

QAR 400 (approximately N186,380). Pass permit: QAR 500 (approximately N232,975).

Qatar identity card and digital certificate charges

The ministry also outlined the fees for obtaining and replacing national identity cards.

A new national identity card costs QAR 50 (approximately N23,298) for Qatari citizens, while citizens of other Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) member states pay QAR 100 (approximately N46,595).

For lost or damaged identity cards, both Qatari citizens and GCC nationals pay QAR 200 (approximately N93,190) for a replacement.

The activation or renewal of the digital certificate linked to an identity card costs QAR 250 (approximately N116,488). The service covers five years and applies to Qatari citizens and GCC nationals.

Applicants can consult the Qatar Ministry of Interior's Nationality and Travel Documents Department for the official fee schedule.

3. Sweden mentions fee for 5-year passport

Sweden has set the cost of obtaining a passport at SEK 500 (approximately N69,000), with applications processed at the country's police passport offices.

Swedish citizens applying for passports or national identity cards must appear in person at a police passport office. Applicants have their photographs taken at the office, so they do not need to bring passport photographs.

Sweden mentions the fee for passport. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Those who still have a valid passport must also present it when applying for a new one.

The country also requires applicants for national identity cards to provide fingerprints, following changes introduced on 2 August 2021 under an EU regulation aimed at strengthening the security of identity and residence documents.

There are exceptions for individuals who are temporarily unable to provide fingerprints for physical reasons. In such cases, the validity of the identity card is limited to one year.

The rules also reduced the validity of national identity cards issued to children under 12 from five years to three years. Existing cards issued before the changes remained valid until their printed expiry dates.

Swedish citizens can find further details about passport applications and fees through the Swedish Police Authority.

UK: Age for applicants seeking passport

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the UK announced its minimum age requirement for applicants seeking a five-year child passport, including the fees parents may have to pay.

Unlike an adult passport, which lasts 10 years, a child passport expires after five—so families may need to renew it more than once before their child turns 16.

Source: Legit.ng