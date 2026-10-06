A 55-year-old Ibadan woman, Janet Oladosu, appealed to the Federal Government and security agencies to prioritise rescuing 20 abducted prospective corps members

Oladosu's son, Greatness, secretly texted her from captivity after the group was abducted near Umunoha in Mbaitoli LGA, Imo State, on October 1, 2026

Pan-Yoruba group Afenifere called on the FG to urgently amend the NYSC Act to allow graduates to serve closer to their states of origin

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Ibadan, Oyo State - A mother has broken down in a public appeal for the release of her son and 19 other prospective National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members abducted while travelling to their orientation camps last week.

Janet Oladosu, 55, whose son Greatness is among the victims, called on the Federal Government, the Oyo and Imo State governments, and security agencies to treat the rescue as an urgent priority.

Mother of abducted NYSC member cries out for help. Photo credit: @SamuelOmogor

Source: Twitter

"All I want is for my son to come back alive. These are young Nigerians who were simply travelling to serve their country," she said.

As reported by Vanguard, Oladosu said her son had kept her updated throughout the journey until a disturbing message arrived.

She explained that the group had stopped over in Anambra State after a traffic holdup in Edo State made it too late to press on. The following morning, Greatness told her they had resumed travel toward Imo State.

"But about 45 minutes later, I received a message from him through another phone. It read: 'Mummy, we have been kidnapped,'" she recalled.

A second message made the situation even more distressing.

"He wrote: 'Mummy, I don't know what will happen to us. I hid this phone in my trousers to send a text to you,'" Oladosu said.

The fact that her son was communicating secretly, with no certainty about the fate awaiting him and the others, deepened her anguish.

Afenifere demands NYSC Act reform

The abductions triggered calls from the pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation Afenifere to reform the policy governing how corps members are deployed across the country.

In a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Jare Ajayi, the group urged the Federal Government to fast-track amendments to the NYSC Act that would allow graduates to serve in their states of origin, states of residence, or within their geopolitical zones.

Afenifere said it had been pushing for this change since 2021, following repeated incidents of kidnapping and attacks on corps members.

The group pointed to President Bola Tinubu's July announcement that the Federal Ministries of Youth Development and Justice had been directed to begin the legislative process, which includes risk-based deployment in states with security challenges.

It urged the government to speed up that process and make the reforms concrete.

Pending formal amendments, Afenifere asked the NYSC to permit graduates to serve in their home states or neighbouring states within the same geopolitical zone.

The group also commended President Tinubu for approving additional Army formations in Zamfara, Kebbi, Oyo and Osun states, but cautioned that military expansion alone would not end kidnapping and banditry.

It called for stronger enforcement of the 2022 Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act.

Mother of abducted NYSC member shares details of son's secret message.

Source: Original

Abducted NYSC members: IGP takes crucial action

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Inspector-General of Police Olatunji Disu sent top police commanders to Imo State after 20 prospective corps members were abducted on October 1

DIG Shehu Nadada arrived in Owerri alongside two Commissioners of Police to assess the situation and review security deployments.

Police said tactical teams and intelligence-led tracking have been intensified to find the victims and catch the suspects.

Source: Legit.ng