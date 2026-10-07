Arewa social media influencer Al'ameen Yabo publicly switched his 2027 presidential support from Atiku Abubakar to President Bola Tinubu

Yabo posted a formal apology to Tinubu on X, citing economic reforms, NELFUND, and improved fuel availability as reasons for his change of heart

The post sparked a wave of mixed reactions from Nigerians, with some echoing his shift and others firmly disagreeing with his assessment

A prominent northern Nigerian social media figure has made a striking political U-turn ahead of the 2027 general election, publicly apologising to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and declaring he will campaign for the APC incumbent after voting for Atiku Abubakar in 2023.

Al'ameen Yabo, an Arewa influencer known on X as @A__yabo, shared the post on Wednesday, October 6, 2026, alongside a photo of the president.

Al’ameen Yabo makes political U-turn, switches support from Atiku to President Tinubu ahead of 2027 election. Photo: officialasiwajubat/atikuabubakar

Source: Instagram

In it, he described his 2023 vote for the Peoples Democratic Party candidate, Atiku Abubakar, as "one decision I am honestly ashamed of."

Why Yabo changed his mind about Atiku and Tinubu

Al’ameen Yabo listed a number of developments under Tinubu's administration that shaped his new position.

He pointed to the removal of the fuel subsidy, efforts to stabilise the naira, the end of fuel queues, reduced ASUU-related disruptions at universities, the NELFUND student support scheme, cheaper compressed natural gas (CNG), and what he described as improvements in the fight against insecurity.

"I may not agree with everything the government is doing, but I cannot ignore the progress I believe has been made," he wrote.

The influencer framed his reversal as an act of maturity rather than weakness, adding:

"Sometimes, admitting that you made the wrong decision is not weakness. It is maturity. 2023 was Atiku. 2027 is BAT."

The post was accompanied by the hashtag #ArewaForAsiwaju.

Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress defeated Atiku Abubakar of the PDP and other candidates in the February 2023 presidential election and has since implemented sweeping economic and fiscal policy changes, including the fuel subsidy removal that initially triggered widespread public outcry over rising living costs.

Check out Arewa influencer Al’ameen Yabo's X post about Atiku and Tinubu below:

Nigerians react to Al’ameen Yabo's post about Atiku and Tinubu

The post drew a broad range of responses on X, with some users rallying behind Yabo's position and others sharply pushing back.

@Kebbi_kingjr wrote:

"I once stood with Atiku in 2023, but the results of subsidy removal, fewer fuel queues, NELFUND support for students, and clearer security efforts have changed my view. I will campaign and vote for President Tinubu again in 2027."

@mr_lifer added:

"Admitting a 2023 mistake takes more guts than doubling down. If the reforms are working for you, that is a fair reason to switch. 2027 will sort the rest."

@iamkennifizzle said:

"Your reasons are absolutely valid. We must give him another 4 years."

@Aabdul_001 commented:

"You have finally seen the light."

Not everyone agreed. @KankiaAminu2 wrote:

"I voted for President Tinubu in the 2023 election, believing he would improve the lives and well-being of Nigerians. I now regret that decision due to worsening insecurity, economic hardship, and other challenges facing the nation. Tinubu MUST GO!!! IN SHAA ALLAAH☝️"

@idfwsm responded:

"Have you ever seen a BAT person switching sides like this? Nope. We don't regret to be here!"

@sumujees offered a more measured take:

"Based on my assessment of their records, experience, policies, and achievements, I believe President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has demonstrated stronger leadership experience and administrative capacity than Atiku Abubakar... However, Nigerians should carefully examine the records, policies, experience, and achievements of all candidates before making their decisions."

Al’ameen Yabo changes political stance ahead of 2027, apologises to President Tinubu over 2023 decision. Photo: officialasiwajubat

Source: Instagram

Obasanjo reacts to question about his 2027 presidential candidate choice

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that former President Olusegun Obasanjo rejected a journalist’s question about which likely 2027 presidential candidate he would support at a public event on September 30, 2026.

The journalist persisted by asking what advice he would give Nigeria’s next president, prompting Obasanjo to push his phone aside and call him a “foolish boy”.

The encounter was captured on video and circulated on X, where it generated reactions to the journalist’s questions and Obasanjo’s response.

Source: Legit.ng