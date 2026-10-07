Businessman Isaac Fayose sparked fresh controversy with a strongly worded video targeting Igbo people who back the APC government

Fayose claimed no Igbo figure has matched Peter Obi's political standing in 40 years, citing only the late Ojukwu as a comparable name

His remarks have reignited debate over ethnic identity and political loyalty ahead of Nigeria's 2027 elections

Businessman and social commentator Isaac Fayose has set Nigerian social media ablaze after a video surfaced online in which he made pointed remarks about Igbo people who support the ruling APC government.

In the clip, which began circulating on 7 October 2026, a shirtless Fayose delivers a charged address directly into the camera, arguing that any person of Igbo descent backing the current APC administration is, in his words, a "wicked Igbo man."

Isaac Fayose questions South Easterners supporting APC, references Nnamdi Kanu. Credit: @isaacfayose, @peterobi

Source: Instagram

Fayose Defends Peter Obi's Political Standing

At the centre of Fayose's remarks is Labour Party's Peter Obi, whom he positions as the most consequential Igbo political figure in recent decades.

According to Fayose, the only comparable name in the past 30 to 40 years is the late Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu, the Biafran warlord and later political figure who died in 2011, suggesting that no other Igbo man has done what Obi has done politically within that timeframe.

Fayose also pushed back against what he described as a lack of financial backing for Obi's political ambitions, accusing wealthy individuals of distancing themselves from the former Anambra governor out of self-interest. Despite that, he remained adamant: "With or without you, Peter will win," he declared in the video.

Controversy Over Ethnic Identity and Political Loyalty

The remarks have reopened long-running discussions about ethnicity and political allegiance in Nigeria, particularly as the country begins to look ahead to the.

Isaac Fayose calls out APC supporters in South East, mentions Nnamdi Kanu. Credit: @isaacfayose

Source: Instagram

Critics and supporters alike have weighed in on whether Fayose's framing of political loyalty along ethnic lines is appropriate or inflammatory.

This is not the first time Fayose has spoken out on the subject.

He has previously raised concerns about the political marginalisation of Igbo people and has consistently championed Peter Obi's relevance in Nigerian politics.

Watch the video that sparked the debate:

Isaac Fayose clarifies prayer video

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Isaac Fayose reacted after a video of him praying with Seyi Tinubu and Cubana Chief Priest for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu sparked speculation about his political allegiance.

Fayose explained that the gathering was a private social visit and insisted the prayer was spontaneous, not a sign of shifting loyalty.

He reaffirmed his commitment to Peter Obi and the Obidient movement, stressing he remains "101% Obidient" despite his personal bond with the Tinubu family.

Source: Legit.ng