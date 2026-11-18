Former Lagos governor Babatunde Fashola appeared on Channels Television to address questions about President Tinubu's physical and mental fitness

Fashola, who served under Tinubu in Lagos for eight years, said the president had grown more mature and experienced over time

The remarks came amid recurring public debate over Tinubu's health that dates back to the 2023 presidential campaign

Former Lagos State Governor Babatunde Fashola has pushed back against claims that President Bola Tinubu lacks the physical or mental capacity to govern, saying he has observed nothing that points to any such limitation.

Fashola spoke on Tuesday, November 17, during an interview on Channels Television's Politics Today programme, where he was directly asked to assess the president's fitness for office. The former minister, who served under Tinubu as a chief of staff during his eight-year tenure as Lagos governor between 2007 and 2015, said the president had grown considerably in experience and maturity since those years.

Babatunde Fashola says President Bola Tinubu is healthy to govern Nigeria Photo Credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

Questions about Tinubu's health

Concerns about the president's physical condition are not new. They first gained wide attention during the 2023 presidential election campaign, when critics questioned his stamina and movements at public events. The debate carried on after he was inaugurated in May 2023, with opposition figures periodically raising questions about his ability to carry out the duties of the presidency.

The issue came up again in 2026, driven partly by videos circulating online that showed the president moving cautiously at certain events. The Presidency and the All Progressives Congress have consistently maintained that Tinubu is fully capable of fulfilling his constitutional responsibilities. The president himself addressed the matter in September 2026, telling reporters after a stay in Europe that he was ready to "work, walk and kick."

Fashola: 'He has left you behind'

During Tuesday's interview, Fashola was asked to compare the Tinubu he worked with in the early 2000s to the president he knows today. He acknowledged that the president may no longer keep the late nights he once did, but said that did not reflect any decline in capacity.

"Maybe not keeping late nights that he used to do. I'm not sure. He can still run the engine," Fashola said.

When pressed about opposition figures who have characterised Tinubu as feeble and frail, Fashola said those were simply their opinions, and urged people to weigh the president's record in office alongside such assessments. He argued that Tinubu had a history of surprising those who underrated him.

"Every time he looks at you, you think there is nothing there. Before you know it, he has left you behind," he said.

Fashola's comments place him among the political allies who have spoken out in defence of the president on the question of his health and capacity to lead.

Watch the video of Fashola on YouTube here:

Tinubu dismisses allegation of one-party state

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu commented on the recent allegation by some opposition politicians that he was working to turn Nigeria into a one-party state.

Speaking at the APC national summit in Abuja on May 22, he maintained that people were joining his party because they were driving the aspirations of the people.

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar of the PDP and Peter Obi of the Labour Party had accused Tinubu of causing an opposition party crisis to stage his plan.

Source: Legit.ng