2027 NDC presidential candidate Peter Obi addressed his changed relationship with FCT Minister Nyesom Wike, insisting the two remain friends despite public speculation

The NDC presidential candidate said using the presidency to settle political scores would be a failure of leadership

Obi also clarified a comment about Wike's appearance that had been interpreted as a suggestion the minister was unwell

Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the New Democratic Congress (NDC) for the 2027 general elections, has said he has no plans to use the powers of the presidency to go after political opponents if he wins the election.

Obi made the remarks during an interview in which he was asked about his relationship with Nyesom Wike, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), following a period in which the two politicians worked closely together ahead of the 2023 general election.

Peter Obi addresses talk of a rift with Wike and sets out his promise if elected president. Photo credit: @GovWike/@PeterObi

Source: UGC

Obi on Wike and political opponents

Asked directly about any tension between him and Wike, Obi was clear that no personal grievance existed.

"But let me assure you, I don't have anything about Mr Wike. He remains a friend and everything," he said.

The former Anambra State governor also addressed an alleged remark attributed to Wike, in which the minister reportedly suggested he would be among the first targets if Obi became president.

Obi dismissed the premise entirely, saying his ambition had nothing to do with punishing those who had opposed him.

"I'm not campaigning to be president to start pursuing people. That will be a waste of Nigerian time," he said.

Obi went further, arguing that a president who spent his time in office settling scores rather than solving problems would represent a serious failure of governance.

"If I go there, and my job is now to close the shop, which is Nigeria, I start pursuing people who didn't want to know the other against me, it will be a mitigated disaster," he said.

He added that politicians who had chosen to align themselves elsewhere should be free to do so. "Not against anybody. Today they are in one place or the other where they think is better. Wish them well," he said.

Obi outlines his governing priority

On what he intends to focus on if elected, Obi said his goal would be responsible and lawful governance.

"For me, it is an opportunity to faithfully serve Nigeria by ensuring that the right things are done within the law, within the resources we have," he said.

He said Nigerians deserved a government that genuinely understood their struggles and was working to address them, rather than one distracted by internal political battles.

The interview also touched on a comment Obi had made about Wike appearing happier during the period they worked together. When the remark was interpreted as suggesting the minister might be in poor health, Obi quickly corrected the record.

"No, no, no, no. I'm not saying it. So I didn't say so. I didn't say so," he said. He clarified that his observation was about happiness, not illness, adding: "Even at times you can have too much money and everything, but you're not happy where you are."

Obi announces financial status

Previously, Legit.ng reported that Peter Obi, presidential candidate of NDC in the 2027 election, responded to questions about his financial status.

When asked if he is a billionaire, Obi clarified that he could be considered a billionaire in naira but not in US dollars.

Source: Legit.ng