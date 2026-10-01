PRP National Chairman Hakeem Baba-Ahmed and other coalition leaders met Atiku Abubakar at the African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential candidate's Abuja residence

The PRP said the closed-door meeting was part of efforts to broaden the opposition coalition ahead of the 2027 general elections

The PRP also condemned the arrest of five youths in Borno State over T-shirts bearing the inscription 'Tinubu Must Go'

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

FCT, Abuja - Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar hosted a closed-door meeting at his Abuja residence on Tuesday night, September 29, 2026.

As reported by The Punch, the meeting brought together key opposition figures, including Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) National Chairman Hakeem Baba-Ahmed and other coalition leaders, as the opposition bloc steps up preparations for the 2027 elections.

Atiku Abubakar hosts Hakeem Baba-Ahmed and other opposition leaders at his Abuja residence ahead of the 2027 elections. Photo credit: @atiku, @aonanuga1956

Source: Twitter

The PRP National Publicity Secretary, Muhammed Ishaq, confirmed the meeting in a statement on Wednesday, September 30. He said members of Atiku's campaign council were also in attendance, alongside chieftains of the Kabiru Turaki-led Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Allied People's Movement, though full details of what was discussed had not been disclosed as of the time of this report.

Ishaq described the gathering as part of a broader effort to build a formidable opposition front capable of challenging the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) at the polls. He said the coalition would continue to reach out to other opposition party leaders and presidential candidates in the coming weeks.

Opposition coalition targets APC's defeat

Guardian quoted Ishaq as saying:

"Leaders of coalition parties, as well as others interested in joining, recognise the need to broaden and strengthen the coalition's capacity to defeat the APC in 2027 and give Nigeria a new lease on life."

He added that the meeting served as a source of "tremendous inspiration" to the delegation and signalled that more consultations were on the way.

Atiku, who is the presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) for the 2027 elections, has been a central figure in opposition efforts to forge a united front against President Bola Tinubu's administration.

PRP condemns Borno arrest of youths

Separately, the PRP used the statement to condemn the reported arrest and arraignment of five young people in Borno State who were detained over T-shirts bearing the inscription "Tinubu Must Go."

Ishaq said the incident was a direct attack on the right of citizens to express political opinions freely, and warned that the coalition intended to pursue the matter.

He said:

"The reported arrest in Borno State of young people wearing T-shirts bearing political messages is unequivocally condemned. The coalition will take up the matter."

Ishaq added:

"Nigeria must not become a country where citizens are treated as hostages and released only when political conditions are met."

The coalition's public pushback on the Borno arrests signals that opposition leaders intend to make civil liberties a recurring issue as the campaign season heats up ahead of the 2027 polls.

See a post about the opposition figures’ visit to Atiku below via the X post:

Read more on 2027 election

ChatGPT predicts winner of 2027 election

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that ChatGPT predicted that the APC would likely win Nigeria's 2027 presidential election, using the Four Horsemen framework.

It cited the opposition coalition but said the APC had the edge due to possible low voter turnout and the Tinubu administration's efforts to stabilise the economy.

Source: Legit.ng