President Bola Ahmed Tinubu landed in Lagos on Tuesday, September 29, 2026, after spending four weeks abroad

Tinubu flew in from Paris aboard Nigerian Air Force One, touching down at Murtala Muhammed International Airport

Media practitioners present at the airport were blocked from capturing footage of President Tinubu's arrival

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Ikeja, Lagos State - President Bola Tinubu touched down in Lagos on Tuesday evening, September 29, marking the end of a four-week trip to Europe that had taken him through London and Paris.

As reported on Tuesday, September 29, by Channels TV, Nigerian Air Force One landed at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, with the aircraft pulling into the presidential wing at about 6:22pm.

President Bola Tinubu arrives in Lagos on Tuesday, September 29, after spending four weeks in Europe. Image for illustration purposes. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

TVC News also noted the update.

Despite the significance of the occasion, journalists at the airport were denied access to cover President Tinubu's arrival.

Media coverage was blocked as the plane approached the terminal, preventing journalists from recording or photographing the president.

How Tinubu's European trip began

Tinubu had left Nigeria on August 30, first heading to London before travelling onwards to Paris. In France, he held meetings with President Emmanuel Macron, the two leaders sharing a dinner as part of the engagements.

With his return, the president is now expected to take part in activities marking Nigeria's 66th Independence Anniversary celebrations.

President Bola Tinubu returns to Nigeria after a four-week trip to London and Paris, where he met French President Emmanuel Macron. Photo credit: @aonanuga1956

Source: Twitter

Watch a video of the presidential jet arriving in Lagos in the X post below.

Akpabio defends Tinubu's extended vacation

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Senate President Godswill Akpabio dismissed calls for Tinubu to hand over power to Vice President Kashim Shettima during his working vacation abroad.

Akpabio spoke in Akwa Ibom State while commissioning road projects and addressed concerns over the President's three-week holiday, recently extended by one week.

Source: Legit.ng