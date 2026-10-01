NDC presidential candidate Peter Obi made the pledge in his Independence Day address delivered in Abuja on Thursday

Obi promised to make governance measurable and accountable, with Nigerians seeing tangible impact within his first year in office

The NDC candidate also criticised the APC-led government over deepening poverty, insecurity, and out-of-school children across Nigeria

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), has pledged that he will not travel abroad for holidays if he wins the presidency in the 2027 general elections.

The former Anambra state governor said he intends to spend those periods visiting Nigerian states instead.

Peter Obi promises to spend holidays in Zamfara, Borno, and other states if elected president. Photo credit:@PeterObi

Source: Instagram

Obi made the commitment on Thursday, October 1, 2026, in an Independence Day address he delivered in Abuja.

He said his approach to governance would begin with leading by example.

"As I have always done, I will lead by example. In four years as President of this great nation, I will not spend my holidays outside Nigeria. My holidays will be spent in Zamfara State; Borno State; Kwara State; Ebonyi State; Edo State; Ekiti State and other Nigerian States," he said.

Obi said the purpose of such visits would be to engage directly with citizens, listen to their concerns, and gain a clearer understanding of the conditions people live under across the country.

Peter Obi's promises on governance and Insecurity

Beyond the holiday pledge, Obi outlined broader commitments for a potential administration.

He said governance under his watch would be measurable and result-driven, adding:

"Within the first year, Nigerians will begin to see the tangible impact of purposeful and effective leadership."

On security, he promised decisive action to allow farmers to return to their land, children to resume school, and businesses to run freely.

"No Nigerian should be forced to live in an IDP camp because his or her government has failed to provide security," he said.

Obi also recounted a visit he made to Sokoto State alongside his running mate, Rabiu Kwankwaso, where both men toured an Internally Displaced Persons camp in Ramin Kura within the Sokoto metropolis.

He described the conditions there as a reflection of suffering experienced across many parts of the country.

"Instead, they live as displaced persons in their own country. What we saw in Ramin Kura is not an isolated story," he said.

Obi's criticism of the APC administration

The NDC candidate used the Independence Day occasion to challenge the ruling APC-led government, arguing that Nigeria's problems had deepened since the party's promises ahead of the 2023 elections.

He identified poverty, a large population of out-of-school children, and persistent insecurity driven by terrorism, banditry, and kidnapping as the country's most pressing challenges.

In his view, the root problem was not a shortage of resources but a long-running failure by successive leaders to convert those resources into development and security for ordinary citizens.

"The political leaders have failed our country and, most importantly, we have failed our children. This must change," he said.

The pledge builds on remarks Obi made a month earlier, in which he criticised sitting and former presidents for taking their holidays outside Nigeria.

He said any president he elects would be expected to vacation domestically and use the time to engage with communities facing hardship.

Peter Obi clears air on ₦127bn Anambra debt controversy

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Peter Obi publicly addressed two controversies: an alleged falling-out with Governor Soludo and debt claims tied to his time as Anambra governor.

The Anambra State Government said eight external borrowings linked to Obi's tenure had $92.35m outstanding as of June 30, 2026.

Obi questioned how the $123.77m figure was calculated, citing Debt Management Office records that showed far lower figures when he left office in 2014

Source: Legit.ng