Nigerian journalist and columnist Oluwafemi Popoola challenged President Tinubu's declaration that Nigeria had entered an 'age of prosperity' in his 2026 Independence Day address

Popoola acknowledged that Nigeria's inflation rate dropped from 23.14% to 15.39% in August 2026, but argued this did not mean Nigerians had regained their purchasing power

The analyst raised concerns over the absence of a wage award commitment in Tinubu's speech, warning that economic growth must reach ordinary Nigerians

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Ikeja, Lagos State - Public affairs analyst Oluwafemi Popoola has challenged the Nigerian government to look beyond economic growth figures and ask how the country's wealth is reaching ordinary citizens, speaking in the context of Nigeria's 66th Independence anniversary.

Popoola's commentary directly took on President Bola Tinubu's 2026 Independence Day address, in which the president declared that Nigeria had moved past painful economic reforms into what he called an "age of prosperity." Tinubu pointed to improvements in GDP growth, inflation, foreign exchange stability, foreign reserves and non-oil exports to defend the removal of the petrol subsidy and other reforms his administration had implemented.

Public affairs analyst Oluwafemi Popoola questions President Bola Tinubu’s “age of prosperity” claim and urges greater focus on how economic gains reach ordinary Nigerians. Photo credit: Ray Concepts

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Popoola questions Nigeria’s wealth distribution

Popoola argued that macroeconomic improvements do not automatically translate into better lives for workers, traders and households. He said workers dealing with transportation costs, rent, school fees and food prices often find official economic data distant from their daily experience.

"GDP figures do not fill the cooking pot," he said, insisting that recovery must be felt in the purchasing power and living conditions of ordinary citizens.

Drawing on an African proverb about a child who grows thin despite eating from a communal pot, he said a hungry child is not always evidence that there was no food.

"It could indicate that somebody took more than his share," he said, applying the same logic to Nigeria's resource distribution.

Expert Oluwafemi Popoola questions President Bola Tinubu’s wage plan amid concerns over inflation, petrol prices and workers’ purchasing power. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

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Popoola questions Tinubu’s wage plan

While Popoola acknowledged that Nigeria's headline inflation rate had fallen from 23.14 per cent a year earlier to 15.39 per cent in August 2026, he cautioned against reading this as a restoration of Nigerians' purchasing power. He explained that disinflation means prices are rising more slowly, not that they have returned to previous levels.

Popoola noted to Legit.ng that petrol prices remained around N1,400 per litre in Lagos and Abuja towards the end of September 2026, before a modest reduction at some NNPCL outlets in early October. He described this as limited relief for households still coping with high transportation and living costs.

Popoola also questioned why Tinubu's Independence Day speech contained no specific commitment to a wage award for workers or a timeline for another national minimum wage review, given that organised labour had continued to raise concerns about fuel prices and wages.

Popoola urges focus beyond 2027 elections

Looking ahead to the 2027 general elections, Popoola warned that Nigeria's political conversation had shifted too heavily towards appointments, defections and party alliances, at the expense of questions about development.

"Politics without a philosophy eventually becomes a contest over possession," he said.

He also compared the current environment with the early years of independence, noting that despite the political crises of the First Republic, leaders such as Obafemi Awolowo, Tafawa Balewa and Nnamdi Azikiwe held competing but substantive visions for Nigeria's development.

"At 66, Nigeria does not need another election in 2027. She needs a renewed conversation about the country she can still become," Popoola said.

Popoola examines alleged ceasefire deal

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Popoola questioned whether the Nigerian government's reported secret ceasefire with a Boko Haram faction represents a calculated negotiation or an act of capitulation to armed insurgents.

Popoola weighed in on a report by The New Humanitarian, published September 7, which described an alleged undisclosed agreement between the federal government and the Boko Haram faction led by Ibrahim Bakura Doro.

Source: Legit.ng