A music fan issued a public warning to Fuji legend K1 De Ultimate in a video that surfaced on Instagram on Friday, November 20, 2026

The fan urged the singer to stay in Lagos and the South West, citing a dangerous incident involving a northern artiste at a campaign event

He also referenced KWAM 1's upcoming 70th birthday as a reason the music star should be more careful about where he performs

A music enthusiast has taken to social media to caution veteran Fuji star Wasiu Ayinde Marshal, popularly known as K1 De Ultimate or KWAM 1, against travelling to the North to perform at any political campaign events.

The warning came via a video that circulated on Instagram on Friday, 20 November 2026. In the clip, the visibly concerned fan addressed the music legend directly, stressing that his message came from a place of genuine affection for the artiste.

A music fan has shared the unfortunate incident that happened to a singer in North as he warms KWAM 1. Photo credit@kwam1

Source: Instagram

According to the fan, KWAM 1 has more than enough commitments in Lagos and across the South West to keep him busy, and there is no reason for him to venture north for campaign appearances.

He backed his caution with a pointed example, recounting how a northern singer narrowly escaped with his life during a campaign performance after the police had to physically remove him from the venue.

K1: Why Pasuma was also mentioned

KWAM 1's fan has shared his fears about the music star ahead of his 70th birthday ceremony. Photo credit@k1deultimate

Source: Instagram

During the video, another voice off-camera asked about fellow Fuji act Pasuma, seemingly wondering whether the same warning applied to him.

The man who issued the warning dismissed the concern, describing Pasuma as a calm and low-key individual who would not put himself in such a situation.

The fan also shared in the Instagram video as he reminded K1 of his approaching 70th birthday milestone, noting that the anticipation surrounding the celebration was another reason the singer should guard his safety jealously.

Here is the Instagram video of the man warning this singer about traveling to a certain part of the country:

Fans react to the warning

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions from social media users below:

@johnsonjohnonu22 commented:

"Dem no dey tell pesin"

@nimazlook wrote:

"A word is enough for who wan hear"

@ijoba_cnn said:

"Pasuma na Baba Jeje"

@okologoemmanuel reacted:

"Allow him to go, he will collect."

@olaofe wrote:

"OYA NOW, MAKE HE TRY GO LET CHECK SOMETHING"

@ayodeji.olowolayemo19 commented:

"E go think firearm wey e dey him body hausa go send am"

K1 De Ultimate prostrates for Obasanjo

Legit.ng reported that Fuji music legend, King Wasiu Ayinde Marshal, popularly known as K1 De Ultimate, earned admiration after displaying a remarkable gesture of respect towards former President Olusegun Obasanjo at the 60th birthday celebration of the Olota of Ota, Oba Kabiru Adewale Obalanlege.

The veteran musician reportedly dropped to the floor and fully prostrated on stage the moment he spotted the former Nigerian leader, in a gesture that reflected the Yoruba tradition of honouring elders and respected personalities.

A video capturing the heartwarming moment was shared online by a member of K1 De Ultimate's band on August 28, 2026, and it attracted widespread attention. The footage sparked admiration among social media users, many of whom praised the Fuji icon for demonstrating humility, cultural values, and respect for the elder statesman.

Source: Legit.ng