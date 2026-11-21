Bolt has marked 10 years of operations in Nigeria after investing over N140 billion since 2016

The ride-hailing company has reached more than 14 million riders and created 470,000 income opportunities across 31 Nigerian cities

Bolt says it will continue improving its services, supporting drivers and expanding its contribution to Nigeria's transportation sector

Legit.ng journalist Victor Enengedi has over a decade's experience covering energy, MSMEs, technology, banking and the economy.

Global mobility platform Bolt has marked 10 years of operations in Nigeria, highlighting its growth in the country's transportation sector and contribution to income generation.

Since entering the Nigerian market in 2016, the company says it has invested more than N140 billion, reached over 14 million riders and created 470,000 income opportunities.

Bolt Hits Major Milestone in Nigeria After N140bn Investment, 14m Riders

Source: UGC

The milestone reflects Bolt's expansion over the past decade, as it continues to connect Nigerians with convenient transportation services and earning opportunities.

Bolt expands operations to 31 Nigerian cities

Bolt currently operates in 31 cities across Nigeria, giving it the widest geographical coverage among ride-hailing platforms in the country.

The company said its expansion beyond major urban centres demonstrates its commitment to making ride-hailing services accessible to more Nigerians.

Over the years, it has also expanded its operations and introduced services to meet changing mobility and delivery needs.

According to Bolt, its investment in the Nigerian market reflects its long-term commitment to strengthening its operations and supporting the country's transportation ecosystem.

The platform's reach of more than 14 million riders also highlights its growing connection with consumers, while the 470,000 income opportunities created point to its role in supporting economic participation.

Company speaks on 10-year milestone

Commenting on the anniversary, Caroline Wanjihia, Regional Director, Rides Operations, Africa, said the milestone reflected the company's progress since its Nigerian launch.

"Reaching 10 years in Nigeria is an important milestone for Bolt. Since we launched in 2016, our focus has been on making urban mobility more accessible while creating opportunities for people to earn through our platform.

"The investment we have made, the millions of riders we have reached and the income opportunities created reflect the progress we have made together with our driver-partners, riders and other stakeholders," she said.

Wanjihia added that operating in 31 cities demonstrates the company's commitment to reaching more communities and meeting Nigerians' transportation needs.

Bolt outlines plans for the future

As it celebrates the milestone, Bolt acknowledged the contributions of its driver-partners, riders, employees and other stakeholders who have supported its operations over the past decade.

The company said it would continue improving its services, strengthening partnerships and supporting driver-partners.

Bolt Hits Major Milestone in Nigeria After N140bn Investment, 14m Riders

Source: UGC

It also pledged to explore more opportunities to contribute to Nigeria's transportation sector and the communities where it operates.

Bolt's next phase of operations, it added, will focus on improving the mobility experience while sustaining its contribution to the country's evolving transport ecosystem.

Source: Legit.ng