Qatar's companion visa category A4 is open to individuals travelling with a GCC citizen, with a non-refundable fee of QAR 100

Applicants must submit their details, a personal photo, and a valid passport through the Hayya Portal or the Hayya app

Travellers need proof of accommodation and a return ticket alongside an approved Hayya e-visa to enter Qatar

Qatar offers a dedicated tourist entry visa for people travelling alongside a Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) citizen, known as the companion visa under category A4.

The visa is applied for entirely online and costs QAR 100, a non-refundable fee charged through the Hayya Portal.

Apply for the Qatar Companion Visa (A4) online through the Hayya Portal and travel with a GCC citizen for a smooth entry experience. Photo credit: NurPhoto/Getty

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Only companions of GCC citizens qualify for this category. Travellers who do not meet this condition must apply under a different visa type.

How to apply for the Qatar companion visa

The application process begins on the Hayya Portal or through the Hayya mobile app. Applicants must start a new application and select the A4 companion visa option.

From there, they either create a new account or log into an existing one and fill in their personal, residency, and contact information.

Two documents must be uploaded during the process: a recent personal photograph and a copy of a valid passport.

The passport must have at least three months of validity remaining at the time of application.

Once all details are submitted, applicants must pay the QAR 100 fee within 14 days if prompted to do so, then wait for the application to be reviewed and approved.

After approval, the visa is available as a downloadable PDF or can be accessed directly within the Hayya app.

What to bring when entering Qatar

Beyond the approved e-visa, travellers must present additional documents at the border.

These include proof of accommodation for the full duration of the stay and a return or onward ticket showing plans to leave Qatar before the permitted period ends.

The passport presented on arrival must also still carry at least three months of validity, consistent with the requirement at the time of application.

Qatar publishes clear age requirement for foreign work visas

Legit.ng earlier reported that Qatar has set a minimum age requirement that every expatriate worker must satisfy before obtaining a sponsored employment contract in the country. Under Qatar Labour Law, the minimum age for standard full-time expatriate employment is 18 years.

Source: Legit.ng