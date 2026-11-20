Operatives of the Nigeria Police Force have reportedly sealed the headquarters of The Fountain of Life Church in Ilupeju, Lagos

The reported lockdown has led to the suspension of church services, midweek meetings and other activities at the premises until further notice

The development came amid a bitter disagreement between Senior Pastor Jimmy Odukoya and the church's Board of Trustees

The leadership crisis rocking The Fountain of Life Church has taken another turn, following reports that operatives of the Nigeria Police Force have sealed its headquarters in Lagos.

The church's premises in Ilupeju were reportedly locked down on Thursday, November 19, 2026, with security personnel stationed at the gates to prevent unauthorised access to the auditorium and administrative offices, reports Leadership Newspaper.

Earlier, a Lagos High Court had barred Jimmy Odukoya from parading himself as a Senior Pastor.

A Lagos High Court bars Jimmy Odukoya from parading himself as a Senior Pastor of Fountain of Life Church. Photos: @pastorpj/IG.

Source: Instagram

Police reportedly suspend church activities

According to Daily Post, all scheduled services, midweek meetings and routine programmes at the headquarters have been suspended until further notice.

The development has left thousands of worshippers wondering when they will be able to return to the church premises.

As of the time of this report, neither the Lagos State Police Command nor the church's media team had issued an official statement confirming the lockdown or explaining how long it would last.

Jimmy Odukoya's leadership dispute deepens

The reported police action came amid an escalating disagreement between Jimmy Odukoya and the church's Board of Trustees.

The board recently announced his removal as senior pastor and named Pastor Rotimi Okpaise as interim leader.

However, Jimmy has rejected the decision, describing his removal as unconstitutional and maintaining that he remains the rightful head of the church.

The trustees, on their part, have defended their position by citing a 2021 succession recording attributed to the late founder, Pastor Taiwo Odukoya.

Jimmy Odukoya rejects the decision of Fountain of Life Church's Board of Trustees to remove him as Senior Pastor. Photo: @pastorpj/IG.

Source: Instagram

Bishop Wale Oke speaks about Jimmy Odukoya

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Bishop Francis Wale Oke stirred conversations following his address to the congregation of Fountain of Life Church, where he drew parallels between Pastor Jimmy Odukoya's emergence as a successor and biblical accounts of leadership transfer.

During his address, the cleric recalled the final moments between the late Pastor Taiwo Odukoya and his son, Jimmy, describing how the laying-on-of-hands ceremony symbolised the transfer of a divine mantle of leadership.

Source: Legit.ng