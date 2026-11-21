The QS World University Rankings by Subject 2026 placed 12 African universities on the global law ranking, with one country dominating the list

South Africa, Nigeria, and Ghana are the only African countries represented, with South Africa accounting for the majority of the entries

Nigeria's two universities both landed in the same global ranking band, while one institution outside South Africa claimed the highest position on the continent

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide

The QS World University Rankings by Subject 2026 has placed 12 African universities among the top law schools globally, with South Africa holding nine of the 12 spots — 75% of all African entries on the list.

The University of Cape Town leads all African institutions, ranking in the 101–125 band globally. It is followed by the University of Johannesburg and the University of Pretoria, which both sit in the 126–150 range, and Stellenbosch University in the 151–175 band.

The University of the Witwatersrand ranks in the 201–250 range, rounding out South Africa's top five.

South Africa accounts for nine of the 12 African universities featured in the 2026 QS global law rankings. Photo credit: @UniIbadan

Source: UGC

The data was compiled by StatiSense @StatiSense on Friday, November 20, 2026, based on the QS subject-level rankings.

Nigeria and Ghana make the cut

Outside South Africa, the University of Ghana is the highest-placed institution on the continent, landing in the 251–300 global band.

Nigeria's two representatives — the University of Ibadan and the University of Nigeria, Nsukka — both fall within the 301–400 band.

Five other South African universities share that same ranking range: North-West University, the University of KwaZulu-Natal, the University of the Free State, and the University of the Western Cape.

No other African country had a university appear on the ranking.

Full list of Africa's top law universities

Below is the complete ranking of African universities featured in the 2026 QS law subject rankings:

1. University of Cape Town (South Africa) — 101–125

2. University of Johannesburg (South Africa) — 126–150

3. University of Pretoria (South Africa) — 126–150

4. Stellenbosch University (South Africa) — 151–175

5. University of the Witwatersrand (South Africa) — 201–250

6. University of Ghana (Ghana) — 251–300

7. North-West University (South Africa) — 301–400

8. University of Ibadan (Nigeria) — 301–400

9. University of KwaZulu-Natal (South Africa) — 301–400

10. University of Nigeria, Nsukka (Nigeria) — 301–400

11. University of the Free State (South Africa) — 301–400

12. University of the Western Cape (South Africa) — 301–400

12 Nigerian universities make 2026 global engineering rankings

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that the 2026 global engineering rankings placed 12 Nigerian universities among the world's top institutions, spanning four geopolitical zones.

Covenant University, Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Landmark University, and University of Ilorin all secured spots in the 801–1000 global band.

South-West Nigeria led all regions in the rankings, accounting for 4 of the 12 Nigerian institutions that made the global list.

Source: Legit.ng