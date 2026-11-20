Dangote Refinery’s latest petrol price cut is spurring competition among Nigerian fuel suppliers and filling stations

NNPC, MRS, Empire Energy and Ranoil lowered pump prices in Abuja, with surveyed rates ranging from N1,300 to N1,385 per litre

Motorists are seeing modest savings, but further relief depends on market conditions and how quickly retailers pass on lower costs

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Nigerian motorists are beginning to see signs of relief at filling stations as the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), MRS Oil and other petroleum marketers adjust their petrol prices following recent reductions by the Dangote Petroleum Refinery.

The development offers some respite to households, transport operators and businesses struggling with high fuel costs, although pump prices remain elevated in many parts of the country.

Dangote Refinery's petrol price cut sparks competition as major filling stations slash rates. Credit: Novatis

Source: Original

The latest adjustments come amid growing competition in Nigeria's downstream petroleum sector, with marketers reviewing their prices to attract customers and maintain market share.

Dangote refinery's price reduction triggers competition

The Dangote Petroleum Refinery's recent reduction in its petrol price has increased pressure on other suppliers and retailers to reconsider their selling rates.

The refinery, which has become a major supplier of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) to the domestic market, continues to influence pricing decisions across the downstream sector.

Industry observers believe that increased domestic refining capacity and competition among suppliers could create opportunities for further price adjustments.

However, the extent of any reduction at filling stations depends on transportation costs, distribution expenses, existing inventories and individual marketers' pricing decisions.

NNPC, MRS announce new petrol prices

A market survey conducted on Thursday, November 19, showed that NNPC had reduced its petrol price from N1,325 to N1,300 per litre at selected outlets in Abuja.

The new rate was observed along Kubwa Expressway and in Zones 4 and 6.

Similarly, MRS reduced its pump price by N34, from N1,399 to N1,365 per litre.

Empire Energy and Ranoil also lowered their prices from N1,420 to N1,385 per litre, representing a N35 reduction.

The adjustments brought surveyed petrol prices in Abuja to between N1,300 and N1,385 per litre.

Dangote announces another major price cut

Meanwhile, Dangote Refinery has reportedly reduced its petrol depot price further, from N1,130 to N1,105 per litre.

The N25 reduction, recorded on November 19, represents the refinery's second price adjustment within three days.

The development could encourage additional reductions as marketers compete for customers.

However, lower wholesale prices may take time to reach consumers, particularly where retailers still hold petrol purchased at higher prices.

NNPC joins MRS and other filling stations to slash PMS prices nationwide. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

Motorists hope for further relief

For motorists purchasing 50 litres, the N25 reduction at NNPC stations translates to a saving of N1,250 compared with the previous pump price.

Consumers buying the same quantity at MRS stations would save N1,700.

Although the reductions provide welcome relief, petrol remains expensive for many Nigerian households.

Further decreases could help reduce transportation and business operating costs, but sustained relief will depend on market conditions and how quickly marketers pass savings to consumers.

Petrol prices drop as MRS cuts pump rate

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerian motorists could be in for some relief as MRS filling stations and major petroleum depot operators begin reducing petrol prices following a decline in crude oil prices and growing pressure on marketers to adjust their rates.

The latest adjustments have seen MRS, a major retail partner of Dangote Refinery, reduce its pump price in Abuja, while several depot operators have also lowered their wholesale prices.

Source: Legit.ng