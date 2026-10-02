The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Gombe State lost its Assistant Financial Secretary, Abdu Tefu Bambure, a former councillor for Dadiya Ward

Senator Bulus Kilawangs Amos reacted to the PDP chieftain's demise, describing Bambure as a key figure in the political development of Gombe South

Amos urged Bambure’s family to find comfort and strength in their faith as they mourn the loss during this difficult period of grief

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Gombe, Gombe State - The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Gombe State has lost its Assistant Financial Secretary, Abdu Tefu Bambure, who also served as a former councillor for Dadiya Hills Ward.

Bambure, described as a dedicated community mobiliser, played an active role in the political development of the Gombe South Senatorial zone before his death.

Political stakeholders confirm the death of PDP Assistant Financial Secretary Abdu Tefu Bambure. Photo credit: @Only1HMD

Source: Twitter

Legit.ng gathered that Tefu Bambure died on Thursday, October 1, at the Federal Teaching Hospital, Gombe, after a protracted illness.

Senator Bulus Kilawangs Amos, who represented Gombe South, said he received the news with shock.

In a statement shared on his Facebook page on Friday, October 2, the ex-federal lawmaker offered his condolences to the Dadiya Chiefdom and the deceased's family.

Senator Amos mourns Bambure

According to Senator Amos, Bambure's death was a significant loss to his community and the broader senatorial district. He noted that the late PDP official had contributed meaningfully to grassroots political engagement in the zone throughout his lifetime.

Senator Amos' statement read:

"Senator BK received with shock the news of the passing of the deceased, describing his demise as a great loss not only to the good people of Dadiya natives, but to the entire good people of Gombe South Senatorial, noting that the deceased, until his death, was a community mobiliser who contributed immensely to the political Development of the zone, having served as a former councillor representing Dadiya Hills ward."

Amos prayed for the repose of Bambure's soul and called on the bereaved family to lean on their faith during what he described as a moment of grief.

In the same vein, Dadiya community mourned Bambure.

A statement by local leaders partly read:

"Dadiya Community has lost a pillar, a voice of wisdom and a bridge-builder whose contributions to the growth and unity of our people will never be forgotten.

"We extend our heartfelt condolences to his immediate family, the Dadiya Traditional Council, and all well-wishers.

"May Almighty God forgive his shortcomings, grant his soul eternal rest and give the family and the entire Dadiya Community the fortitude to bear this irreplaceable loss."

See the photo of the late Abdu Tefu Bambure below via the Facebook post:

Read more PDP news

Prominent ex-lawmaker Ayilara passes away

Earlier, Legit.ng reported the death of Shakiru Adeola Ayilara, popularly known as "Shako Alhaji."

The family of Ayilara, a former councillor of the then Abeokuta Local Government, confirmed the news in a formal announcement, expressing deep sorrow while submitting to the will of God.

Ayilara was the chairman of the Association of Ram Sellers in Ogun State and remained active in the organisation and in community affairs until his death.

Source: Legit.ng