Just In: Top PDP Official, Former Lawmaker Dies as Photo Emerges
- The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Gombe State lost its Assistant Financial Secretary, Abdu Tefu Bambure, a former councillor for Dadiya Ward
- Senator Bulus Kilawangs Amos reacted to the PDP chieftain's demise, describing Bambure as a key figure in the political development of Gombe South
- Amos urged Bambure’s family to find comfort and strength in their faith as they mourn the loss during this difficult period of grief
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Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.
Gombe, Gombe State - The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Gombe State has lost its Assistant Financial Secretary, Abdu Tefu Bambure, who also served as a former councillor for Dadiya Hills Ward.
Bambure, described as a dedicated community mobiliser, played an active role in the political development of the Gombe South Senatorial zone before his death.
Legit.ng gathered that Tefu Bambure died on Thursday, October 1, at the Federal Teaching Hospital, Gombe, after a protracted illness.
Senator Bulus Kilawangs Amos, who represented Gombe South, said he received the news with shock.
In a statement shared on his Facebook page on Friday, October 2, the ex-federal lawmaker offered his condolences to the Dadiya Chiefdom and the deceased's family.
Senator Amos mourns Bambure
According to Senator Amos, Bambure's death was a significant loss to his community and the broader senatorial district. He noted that the late PDP official had contributed meaningfully to grassroots political engagement in the zone throughout his lifetime.
Senator Amos' statement read:
"Senator BK received with shock the news of the passing of the deceased, describing his demise as a great loss not only to the good people of Dadiya natives, but to the entire good people of Gombe South Senatorial, noting that the deceased, until his death, was a community mobiliser who contributed immensely to the political Development of the zone, having served as a former councillor representing Dadiya Hills ward."
Amos prayed for the repose of Bambure's soul and called on the bereaved family to lean on their faith during what he described as a moment of grief.
In the same vein, Dadiya community mourned Bambure.
A statement by local leaders partly read:
"Dadiya Community has lost a pillar, a voice of wisdom and a bridge-builder whose contributions to the growth and unity of our people will never be forgotten.
"We extend our heartfelt condolences to his immediate family, the Dadiya Traditional Council, and all well-wishers.
"May Almighty God forgive his shortcomings, grant his soul eternal rest and give the family and the entire Dadiya Community the fortitude to bear this irreplaceable loss."
See the photo of the late Abdu Tefu Bambure below via the Facebook post:
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Prominent ex-lawmaker Ayilara passes away
Earlier, Legit.ng reported the death of Shakiru Adeola Ayilara, popularly known as "Shako Alhaji."
The family of Ayilara, a former councillor of the then Abeokuta Local Government, confirmed the news in a formal announcement, expressing deep sorrow while submitting to the will of God.
Ayilara was the chairman of the Association of Ram Sellers in Ogun State and remained active in the organisation and in community affairs until his death.
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content writer with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.