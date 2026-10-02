The UK government has outlined the conditions under which Adult Dependent Relative visa holders can obtain settlement in Britain

The conditions centre on the immigration or citizenship status of the visa holder's sponsor in the UK

The UK government published the eligibility criteria on its official website, clarifying the route to settlement for this visa category

The United Kingdom has clarified the two conditions under which holders of an Adult Dependent Relative visa can qualify for settlement in the country.

According to information published on the UK government's official website, the eligibility for settlement under this visa category is tied directly to the status of the applicant's sponsor.

UK details how holders of Adult Relative visa can qualify for settlement. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/Peter Byrne - PA Images/FotografiaBasica

Source: Getty Images

Conditions for Adult Dependent Relative visa settlement

The first condition is that the sponsor must already be settled in the UK. The second is that the sponsor holds British citizenship. Either of these two situations qualifies the Adult Dependent Relative visa holder to be granted settlement.

The government's guidance states:

"An Adult Dependent Relative is granted settlement if their sponsor is settled in the UK or is a British Citizen."

What the Adult Dependent Relative visa covers

The Adult Dependent Relative visa is designed for individuals who require long-term personal care from a family member who is either living in or planning to move to the UK.

It is typically used by parents, grandparents, siblings, or children aged 18 and above who cannot live independently without the support of their UK-based relatives.

Settlement, also referred to as Indefinite Leave to Remain, allows a person to live, work, and study in the UK without any time restrictions on their stay. For Adult Dependent Relative visa holders, reaching that stage depends entirely on whether their sponsoring family member meets one of the two outlined conditions.

UK lists 4 relatives eligible for adult visa

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the UK government had listed four family relationships that qualify for the Adult Dependent Relative visa.

The recognised relatives are parents, grandparents, sons or daughters, and brothers or sisters of eligible sponsors.

Source: Legit.ng