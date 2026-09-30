The Borno State Police Command explained that five Nigerian youths arrested while wearing 'Tinubu Must Go' T-shirts were caught with suspected drugs and other items

The suspects face charges including criminal conspiracy, thuggery, and inciting disturbance under the Borno State Penal Code

Amnesty International rejected the police's drug claims and demanded the immediate release of all five men

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues.

Maiduguri, Borno State - The Borno State Police Command has pushed back against public criticism over the arrest of five young men who were wearing T-shirts bearing the inscription "Tinubu Must Go," saying the suspects were not detained for political reasons but for alleged drug possession and conduct likely to cause a public disturbance.

As reported by The Punch, Nahum Kenneth Daso, the Police Public Relations Officer, issued a statement on Wednesday, September 30, denying that the arrests amounted to a crackdown on free speech, after critics on social and conventional media condemned the detention as politically motivated.

Police say the men wearing 'Tinubu Must Go' T-shirts were arrested after allegedly being found with drugs. Photo credit: @anthonyabakporo

Source: Twitter

According to the command, officers on routine township patrol arrested the five men near the West-end roundabout in Maiduguri on September 25, 2026, at around 6:00 p.m. The suspects were identified as Baba Aji Gremami, Mustapha Abba Yemen, Abacha Mohammed Ali, Adam Umar Gubio, and Abdulhamid Mohammed.

Items recovered during the arrest, Daso said, included 15 wraps of dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp, 100 tablets suspected to be D5, one shisha pot, a pair of scissors, and two T-shirts bearing the "Tinubu Must Go" inscription.

The suspects were subsequently charged before a court on counts of criminal conspiracy, inciting disturbance, disturbance of public peace, and thuggery, offences the prosecution said fall under Sections 60, 78, 79, and 392 of the Borno State Penal Code. Their lawyers filed a bail application, and the court adjourned to October 6, 2026, for a ruling on bail, with the substantive trial scheduled for October 26, 2026.

"The command wishes to categorically state that the Nigeria Police Force is a professional, non-partisan institution and does not discriminate against persons on the basis of political affiliation or viewpoint," ASP Daso said, adding that the decision to charge the suspects was meant to allow the judiciary to determine the matter on its merits.

Amnesty International rejects drug claims

Meanwhile, according to Daily Trust, Amnesty International responded sharply, dismissing the drug allegation as a new narrative introduced after public backlash over the initial charges.

The rights organisation said the police had first accused the five men of inciting disturbance, breach of public peace, and thuggery, and that now linking them to drugs "manifests a desperate attempt to punish them for their peaceful political activities."

"The five men must be released immediately and unconditionally. Holding and expressing dissenting political opinion is not a crime," Amnesty said in its statement.

Amnesty International raises concerns over police conduct. Photo credit: Nigeria Police Force

Source: Facebook

The organisation described the drug allegations as a "familiar playbook" used to justify political repression, and called on both the Nigeria Police and the Borno State Government to stop what it characterised as arbitrary arrests of opposition members and supporters.

Amnesty International warned that such actions risk further narrowing civic space and freedom of expression across the state.

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Atiku demands release of arrested individuals

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Atiku Abubakar, former vice-president and presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), demanded the immediate release of five Nigerians reportedly arrested in Borno State over T-shirts bearing the inscription “Tinubu Must Go”.

In a statement issued by Phrank Shaibu, director of strategic communication of the ADC presidential campaign council, Atiku said the reported arrests raised questions about freedom of expression in Nigeria.

Source: Legit.ng