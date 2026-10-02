The US government has outlined specific conditions that refugees must satisfy before they can apply for lawful permanent resident status

USCIS requires refugees to have spent at least one year physically present in the United States before filing for a Green Card

The adjustment of status process is handled through Form I-485, and refugees must meet seven distinct eligibility criteria to qualify

The United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has published the full list of requirements that refugees must meet before they can apply for a Green Card, offering a clear roadmap for foreigners seeking permanent residence in the country.

According to US immigration, the law makes it compulsory for refugees to apply for lawful permanent resident status once they have been in the country for a sufficient period. The process is formally known as "adjustment of status" and is carried out through Form I-485.

US gives requirements foreigners who are refugees must meet to apply for Green Card. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

Requirements to apply for Green Card as refugee

USCIS lists seven conditions that refugees must fulfil to be eligible for the Green Card application process:

1. The applicant must properly file Form I-485.

2. They must have been admitted to the United States under Section 207 of the Immigration and Nationality Act, which is the section governing refugee admissions.

3. The applicant must be physically present in the country at the time of filing.

4. The individual must have been physically present in the US for at least one year following their initial admission as a refugee.

5. Their refugee status must not have been terminated at any point.

6. They must not have already obtained lawful permanent resident status through any other means.

7. The applicant must be admissible for lawful permanent residence or be eligible for a waiver in cases where they might otherwise be deemed inadmissible.

What Green Card process means for refugees

The Green Card grants its holder the right to live and work in the United States on a permanent basis. For refugees who have built their lives in the country, meeting these criteria represents a significant step toward long-term stability and security.

Refugees who believe they meet all seven requirements are advised to consult the USCIS Green Card for Refugees page directly to access the official Form I-485 and further guidance on the application process.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that the US released a list of 22 countries whose citizens are eligible for Global Entry programme.

US announces Green Card route for self-sponsorship

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the US announced its EB-1 Green Card route, including who can apply without an employer or job offer.

Only applicants with extraordinary ability can file their own petition, and they must meet at least three of 10 criteria—or show evidence of a major international achievement.

Source: Legit.ng