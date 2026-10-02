NYSC management approved November 4, 2026, as the start date for the 2026 Batch C Stream II Orientation Course

Corps member registration will run from November 4 to midnight on November 6, with the swearing-in ceremony on November 6

The orientation exercise will close on November 24, 2026, and will be held across all 36 states and the FCT

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide

FCT, Abuja - The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has fixed Wednesday, November 4, 2026, as the start date for the 2026 Batch C Stream II Orientation Course.

Caroline Embu, Director of Information and Public Relations, said registration of corps members will run from Wednesday, November 4 to midnight on Friday, November 6, 2026.

Embu said the Swearing-in Ceremony is also scheduled to hold on November 6, the same day registration closes.

She made this known in a statement issued via the NYSC handle @officialnyscng on Friday, October 2, 2026.

The orientation exercise will be conducted simultaneously in all 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

The Closing Ceremony is scheduled for Tuesday, November 24, 2026, meaning the orientation will last approximately three weeks.

Nigerians react to NYSC announcement

The announcement drew quick responses from prospective corps members on social media, with many asking about their call-up letters and primary place of assignment (PPA).

@_Ife_love_ asked: "When should we be expecting call-up numbers"

@AfcEze wrote:

"Can you guys just give me PPA? Let me handle the account as admin, then posting and deleting. How many have you deleted"

@_beefrosh added:

"Give me call-up number this time o"

@immanuelibile:

"Why are you not saying anything about the abducted PCMs ?"

@Splat_Lee:

"@officialnyscng, you don't have anything to say on the abducted PCMs?"

@LivingNEWBIE

"Hope you are working on releasing the PCMs that got kidnapped?!! PCM GREATNESS OLADOSU is among themthe . Get to work, please"

@officialnyscng

NYSC has not yet provided an official update on when call-up letters or PPA details will be released ahead of the November 4 commencement date.

NYSC warns prospective corps members

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that the National Youth Service Corps declared that NERD clearance is now compulsory for all prospective corps members ahead of mobilisation.

The NYSC shared the directive via its official X account on Monday, urging graduates to complete the process early.

The warning came hours after the scheme announced mobilisation for the 2026 Batch 'B' service year.

Source: Legit.ng