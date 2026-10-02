The PDP governorship candidate in Cross River State said gunmen disrupted two party consultative meetings in Calabar South on Friday, October 2, 2026

Three people were injured, and several vehicles were damaged during the attacks, which the party has linked to the buildup to the 2027 elections

The Cross River State Police Command confirmed the incidents and said officers had been deployed to the affected areas

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Calabar, Cross River State - The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Cross River State has raised an alarm over what it described as coordinated gun attacks on its consultative meetings in Calabar South Local Government Area, leaving three people injured and several vehicles destroyed.

The party's governorship candidate, Sir Arthur Javis Archibong, said the first attack occurred at the Palace of the Paramount Ruler of Calabar South, Etubom Nyong Edet Okon I.

Gun attack on PDP supporters leaves three injured in Calabar. Photo credit: PDP

Source: Twitter

Archibong said the gunmen allegedly broke up a meeting and wounded three attendees who were subsequently taken to hospital.

As reported by Vanguard, he stated this while addressing journalists after the incidents on Friday, October 2, 2026.

The second attack followed at the African Club along Calabar Road, the venue scheduled for another consultative session, where the party's convoy came under fire and vehicles belonging to supporters were vandalised.

Javis-Archibong said roughly 3,000 supporters had attended the consultations and that, rather than fighting back, the party restrained its members and moved the convoy to the Commissioner of Police for protection.

He added that the PDP would formally petition the Inspector-General of Police, the Department of State Services (DSS), and other security agencies over the attacks.

PDP warns of threat to democracy

The candidate cautioned that repeated attacks on political gatherings could erode democratic participation and push the state towards lawlessness as the 2027 election season picks up pace.

"Let the party not be held accountable when such disruptions lead to a total breakdown of law and order," he said.

In a separate statement, PDP State Publicity Secretary Mike Ojisi called the incidents "disturbing attacks" and said the matter had been formally reported to Cross River State Police Commissioner CP Geoffrey.

The party urged security agencies to identify and prosecute those responsible, while appealing to its members to remain calm and avoid reprisals.

APC denies involvement, police confirm deployment

The state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) rejected any link to the attacks. Its Publicity Secretary, Emmanuel Inyang, said the party was focused on its own campaign activities and advised the PDP to look elsewhere for those responsible.

The Cross River State Police Command confirmed the incidents. Spokesman ASP Sunday Eitokpah said officers had been deployed to the affected locations and that the situation was under control.

"The Command is verifying the circumstances surrounding the incidents, including reports of gunfire, injuries, and damage to property."

He added that residents should remain calm, avoid affected areas where necessary, and refrain from sharing unverified information.

Gunmen disrupt two PDP consultative meetings in Calabar South. Photo credit: @PoliceNG

Source: Facebook

Hoodlums kill NDC chairman in Benue

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that suspected hoodlums attacked and tied up Fiidi Council Ward NDC chairman, Igbu Terhemen, in Makurdi, Benue state, on Tuesday, September 29

Terhemen was found unconscious in a bush near his home around 2 am on Wednesday, with a needle-like mark on his body.

Benue state NDC condemned the killing and called on security agencies to identify and arrest those responsible.

Source: Legit.ng